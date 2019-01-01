My Queue

¿Taxis voladores de ultra lujo? Rolls-Royce quiere hacerlo
El auto podría viajar hasta 80 kilómetros a una velocidad de 402 kmh gracias a unas turbinas de gas que producirían 500 kW para la operación de seis hélices.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read