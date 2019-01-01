My Queue

5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Glean From Their Kids' K-12 Teachers
Remember that teacher you loved in second grade who was so honest and constructive in her advice? Be that kind of entrepreneur.
Shelley Osborne | 7 min read
3 Ways You Can Connect With Gen Z Through Their Teachers

Generation Zers can spot an ad from a mile away. If you want your message to break through, send it through a trusted messenger.
Chirag Kulkarni | 6 min read
Looking for a Brand Ambassador? Hire a Teacher.

But, first, here are 4 things you need to know before you hit up the faculty at your kids' school.
Carolyn Parker | 5 min read
Open Letter to Parents: You Are Not Helping to Raise Leaders

You mean well for your kids, but by attacking teachers and schools, you are undermining your child's ability to complete in a global marketplace.
Peter Gasca | 8 min read
Why Opening a Kumon Center Was an Educational Experience for Former Teacher

After seeing her daughter's skills improve with Kumon tutoring, this math teacher was inspired to become a franchisee for the company.
Carly Okyle | 7 min read

Microsoft Will Soon Spawn a Classroom Edition of Minecraft
Brick by brick, the tech giant plans to cash in on the game's popularity with educators and students.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read