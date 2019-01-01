My Queue

When Is It Time to Fire an Employee?
Employees

When Is It Time to Fire an Employee?

Use these three tests to decide if it's time to terminate a staffer.
Adam Bornstein | 4 min read
What Military Service and NASA Can Teach About the Value of Teams Over Tech

What Military Service and NASA Can Teach About the Value of Teams Over Tech

Technology is important, of course, but it can't -- and shouldn't -- replace a well-optimized team.
JD Dolan | 7 min read
Hiring Your First Employee Is Scary -- for Good Reason

Hiring Your First Employee Is Scary -- for Good Reason

You quit your job to start your own company. Your first employee left a steady gig to follow you.
Jacob Warwick | 6 min read
5 Things Rock-star Managers Wish They'd Known Earlier

5 Things Rock-star Managers Wish They'd Known Earlier

"Wish I'd known sooner" includes the need to avoid micro-management and the need to start networking early.
Pratik Dholakiya | 9 min read
Through Thick and Thin: How to Find a Co-Founder Who Will Last

Through Thick and Thin: How to Find a Co-Founder Who Will Last

You need to create criteria, be patient, thorough and know your weaknesses.
Adam Bornstein | 4 min read

How to Make Sure Your Business Keeps Running When You're Ready to Walk Away
Exit Strategies

How to Make Sure Your Business Keeps Running When You're Ready to Walk Away

Realize you can't hold the reins forever.
Bassam Samman | 3 min read
Cultivate These 5 Attributes to Turbocharge Team Performance
high preforming teams

Cultivate These 5 Attributes to Turbocharge Team Performance

Sometimes you get lucky and your team has the right chemistry. The other times require leadership.
Tor Constantino | 6 min read
What You Can Learn From This Serial CEO
Team Management

What You Can Learn From This Serial CEO

John Heffner says he doesn't have an entrepreneurial bone in his body -- but he knows how to get the most out of them.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
How 6 Business Titans Created a Thriving Team
Masters of Scale

How 6 Business Titans Created a Thriving Team

As the host of podcast Masters of Scale, Reid Hoffman asks everyone from Mark Zuckerberg to Sara Blakely what it takes to build a successful company.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Smart Tips for Working With Your Virtual Teams
Team Management

Smart Tips for Working With Your Virtual Teams

Discover how to effectively manage and communicate with your business's virtual teams in order to grow your business.
Jill Schiefelbein | 6 min read
4 Ways to Improve Your Marketing Agency
Growth

4 Ways to Improve Your Marketing Agency

How to deploy resources to effectively help clients and grow your business.
Eric Samson | 4 min read
How Can You Get the Most Out of Your Remote Employees?
Remote Workers

How Can You Get the Most Out of Your Remote Employees?

Even employees working outside the office can contribute to your company and its culture.
John Meyer | 2 min read
I Took an Improv Training Course -- and It Changed How I Brainstorm
Creativity

I Took an Improv Training Course -- and It Changed How I Brainstorm

Stop saying 'Yes, but.' Start getting to 'Yes, and.'
Stephen J. Bronner | 7 min read
What Made Steve Jobs Such an Effective Leader?
Leadership Qualities

What Made Steve Jobs Such an Effective Leader?

What you can learn from one of the greatest entrepreneurs ever.
Stone Jordan | 2 min read
5 Ways Insightful Leaders Keep Their Teams Working Calmly During Tumultuous Change
Leadership

5 Ways Insightful Leaders Keep Their Teams Working Calmly During Tumultuous Change

When a company is roiled by big changes, the people working there need to be taken into consideration.
Tor Constantino | 3 min read