team spirit
Leadership
One small compliment from the employer can encourage an employee to put even more efforts and actually improve their own understanding of the work allotted, which in turn ensures impactful results and can lead to the successful growth of the company
Creating the team does not automatically engender positive results, you need to act as an engine and give it a push
As a CEO, you should focus on yourself and your employees' wellbeing and nothing beyond that
Blame games and fault finding happen when people do not communicate with each other well
