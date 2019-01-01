My Queue

team spirit

5 Reasons Why Appreciation Is the Most Important Leadership Skill
Leadership

One small compliment from the employer can encourage an employee to put even more efforts and actually improve their own understanding of the work allotted, which in turn ensures impactful results and can lead to the successful growth of the company
Mayur Sethi | 4 min read
Infuse these 3 Things in Your Team to Make it Productive

Creating the team does not automatically engender positive results, you need to act as an engine and give it a push
BusinessEx Staff | 4 min read
Why Every CEO Needs to Realize the Importance of Value-based Leadership and Implement it

As a CEO, you should focus on yourself and your employees' wellbeing and nothing beyond that
Shweta Sinha | 5 min read
#6 Ways to Keep the Competition Healthy at Workplace

Blame games and fault finding happen when people do not communicate with each other well
Dr. Vivek Bindra | 3 min read