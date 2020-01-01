Teaming Up For Success

Leading an Agile Organization with an Efficiency Mindset
Teaming Up For Success

Leading an Agile Organization with an Efficiency Mindset

Achieving both agility and efficiency requires a new managerial mindset, new organizational structures, a dramatic shift in the nature of work, and continued adoption of tech and automation. 
Entrepreneur NEXT | 9 min read
6 Ways Connections Create a Sense of Belonging Anywhere With Any Workplace

6 Ways Connections Create a Sense of Belonging Anywhere With Any Workplace

Working remotely can often have a negative impact on co-worker relationships. Here's how to avoid feeling disconnected.
Lisa Patrick | 5 min read