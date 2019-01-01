My Queue

The 10 Unique Soft Skills Employers Desire in New Hires
The 10 Unique Soft Skills Employers Desire in New Hires

Companies have a hard time finding candidates with communication skills, a positive attitude and the ability to work on a team.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
The Property Brothers' Business Empire Depends on One Thing: Their Very Strong Partnership

Drew and Jonathan Scott have conquered the real estate, design, and entertainment worlds. And they know that they're better together.
Jennifer Miller | 11 min read
5 Partnership Lessons From Bill Belichick and Tom Brady

Neither would be wearing so many Super Bowl rings without the other.
Gregg Schwartz | 6 min read
You Become a Leader by Inspiring Others to Follow

While well-known CEOs make headlines, they're not always people who inspire others to follow them.
Curt Cronin | 5 min read
How to Collaborate With Difficult People and New York City Rideshare App Drivers Get a Raise (60-Second Video)

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 2 min read

This 'A' Word Can Make Or Break Your Team

Accountability isn't a hindrance. It's a superpower.
Jeff Boss | 5 min read
Life Doesn't Happen 'to' You: Accountability and Perspective

Take accountability for the situations you end up in, not just to better yourself but to positively impact those around you.
David Meltzer | 5 min read
What Military Service and NASA Can Teach About the Value of Teams Over Tech

Technology is important, of course, but it can't -- and shouldn't -- replace a well-optimized team.
JD Dolan | 7 min read
Southwest's Heroic Crew Shows How a Strong Leader and Preparation Create Good Teamwork

The events of Southwest Flight 1380 demonstrate how even a crew working together for the first time can rise to the most critical of challenges.
Linda Adams | 6 min read
How to Lead Your Team to Achieve the Goals No Individual Ever Could

Explain the benefits. Don't just implement and run.
Alexander Maasik | 5 min read
Use These Strategies to Make Your Teams Unstoppable. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
7 Ways to Get Better at Working With Others

Clarity and kindness go a long way.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Do You Have What It Takes to Go to Mars? Lead Like an Astronaut in Your Own Office.

The team to Mars will be stuck with each other for about nine months in some close and cramped quarters, so there are specific skills and characteristics required to make this mission work.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Taming the Lone Wolf: 4 Ways for Sales Leaders to Promote a Pack Mentality

"Lone wolf" salespeople aren't bagging sales like they used to. Nowadays, it's collaborative teams that are taking home the trophies.
Greg McBeth | 6 min read
This Is Why Your Team Isn't Getting Results Even Though Everyone Is Working Hard

There are more channels for teams to communicate than ever. So why is nobody on the same page, just like always?
Jason Wesbecher | 7 min read