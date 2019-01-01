My Queue

Tech 25

Tech 25

The Fintech Game-Changer
Tech 25

The Fintech Game-Changer

There are names who are shinning in the fintech space in India and abroad for, literally, dwindling fintech structures around the world, Rishi Khosla is one of them
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
A Billionaire and his Battle for Food

A Billionaire and his Battle for Food

Entrepreneur peels the layers to understand the persona beyond Zomato. Here are some Deep thoughts on the Secret Sauce of the decade and how Deepinder Goyal built the giant with 5000 Zomans
Punita Sabharwal | 8 min read
#Tech 25: 25 Minds on the Future of Technology

#Tech 25: 25 Minds on the Future of Technology

Tech 25 issue carefully curates entrepreneurs with their play in technology as an enabler for change in their respective sector
Punita Sabharwal | 14 min read
Cashing in on the China Story

Cashing in on the China Story

The biggest product story for Capillary right now is ECRM, cashing on the fact that e-commerce is big in China right now.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
This Start-up is Aiming For A 'Moonshot'

This Start-up is Aiming For A 'Moonshot'

"We signed a partnership with ISRO which made a lot of progress."
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read

Tech 25

This Entrepreneur-turned-investor Feels There Is Shortage of Funds For Start-ups
Tech 25

This Entrepreneur-turned-investor Feels There Is Shortage of Funds For Start-ups

While selecting the start-ups, Khan believes that the entrepreneur and his business model is equally important
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
Tech 25

Why This Professional Is Considered 'God Of IT'
Tech 25

Why This Professional Is Considered 'God Of IT'

At 26-27, my boss said you are in the wrong industry at the wrong time.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
The Smart Techie
Tech 25

The Smart Techie

Smartron happens to be an Indian company with an aim to build a global brand.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
The Ticket Agent
Tech 25

The Ticket Agent

Bookmyshow, the online entertainment ticketing provider, is Hemrajani's baby since the last 18 years
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
Leadership

25 Techpreneurs Make it to Our Class of 2017
Leadership

25 Techpreneurs Make it to Our Class of 2017

These 25 Indian techies continue to affect our lives, changing the way we pay, shop, commute and even the way we learn.
Punita Sabharwal | 15+ min read