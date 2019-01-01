There are no Videos in your queue.
Tech Addiction
iPhone
He says he doesn't want people to use their phones so much.
The ability to get your mind swiftly back on the project at hand is the next best thing to not being interrupted in the first place.
Limiting emails and phone usage might be the smartest thing you ever do for your company.
Smartphones are a strong candidate for the most alluring distraction of all time, but you can resist and win back your life.
Science shows that your IQ is lower when your smartphone is near, but not when you use these three steps.
More From This Topic
Apple's first user evangelist, Ellen Petry Leanse, reveals her top tools to overcome tech distraction so we can take charge of what matters most.
Google
New controls, expected in Android P, are part of Google's new 'digital wellbeing' initiative, which the company unveiled at Google I/O on Tuesday.
Apple
The students are urging Apple to add an 'Essential Mode' to iPhones that would offer 'just calls, texts and photos.'
Tech Addiction
The Center for Humane Technology will focus its efforts on young users, first with a public school ad campaign on the harmful effects of tech and social media.
Steve Jobs
The Apple co-founder would be concerned about the growing trend of people being obsessed with their smartphones, former Apple designer Tony Fadell said in a recent interview.
Tech Addiction
Your plan to introduce new technology to your children may not be setting them up for success, even if they're over (the generally accepted age of) 13.
Digital Detox
Because everybody is addicted to their smartphone, nobody individually feels like an addict.
