My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tech Addiction

Apple CEO Tim Cook Made One Simple Change to Help Him Avoid iPhone Addiction
iPhone

Apple CEO Tim Cook Made One Simple Change to Help Him Avoid iPhone Addiction

He says he doesn't want people to use their phones so much.
Julie Bort | 4 min read
Interruptions Are Inevitable, but With These Strategies, You Can Quickly Regain Focus

Interruptions Are Inevitable, but With These Strategies, You Can Quickly Regain Focus

The ability to get your mind swiftly back on the project at hand is the next best thing to not being interrupted in the first place.
John Rampton | 4 min read
Increasing Employee Engagement Is About Un-Disengaging Your Workforce

Increasing Employee Engagement Is About Un-Disengaging Your Workforce

Limiting emails and phone usage might be the smartest thing you ever do for your company.
Dan Dowling | 7 min read
4 Ways to Break Your Phone Addiction So You Can Focus on What Really Matters

4 Ways to Break Your Phone Addiction So You Can Focus on What Really Matters

Smartphones are a strong candidate for the most alluring distraction of all time, but you can resist and win back your life.
Nate Klemp | 6 min read
3 Steps to Turn Your Smartphone Into a Self-Improvement Engine

3 Steps to Turn Your Smartphone Into a Self-Improvement Engine

Science shows that your IQ is lower when your smartphone is near, but not when you use these three steps.
Dan Dowling | 5 min read

More From This Topic

How This Tech Pioneer Hacked Her Way to Happiness

How This Tech Pioneer Hacked Her Way to Happiness

Apple's first user evangelist, Ellen Petry Leanse, reveals her top tools to overcome tech distraction so we can take charge of what matters most.
Kristen Aldridge | 1 min read
New Google OS Has Tools to Help With Your Tech Addiction
Google

New Google OS Has Tools to Help With Your Tech Addiction

New controls, expected in Android P, are part of Google's new 'digital wellbeing' initiative, which the company unveiled at Google I/O on Tuesday.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
These Software Design Features Are Breaking Our Brains and Businesses -- But It Doesn't Have to Be This Way
Tech Addiction

These Software Design Features Are Breaking Our Brains and Businesses -- But It Doesn't Have to Be This Way

Is the software you use every day helpful or harmful?
Jonas Downey | 6 min read
Stanford Students to Apple: the iPhone Is Too Addictive
Apple

Stanford Students to Apple: the iPhone Is Too Addictive

The students are urging Apple to add an 'Essential Mode' to iPhones that would offer 'just calls, texts and photos.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Technology Might Be Killing Us, But It Doesn't Have to Be That Way
Tech Addiction

Technology Might Be Killing Us, But It Doesn't Have to Be That Way

It's time for the tech industry to step up.
Tim Schigel | 6 min read
Apple, Facebook and Google Vets Form Coalition to Fight Tech Addiction
Tech Addiction

Apple, Facebook and Google Vets Form Coalition to Fight Tech Addiction

The Center for Humane Technology will focus its efforts on young users, first with a public school ad campaign on the harmful effects of tech and social media.
Rob Marvin | 5 min read
The 'Father of the iPod' Says Tech Addiction Would Worry Steve Jobs if he Were Alive Today
Steve Jobs

The 'Father of the iPod' Says Tech Addiction Would Worry Steve Jobs if he Were Alive Today

The Apple co-founder would be concerned about the growing trend of people being obsessed with their smartphones, former Apple designer Tony Fadell said in a recent interview.
Chris Weller | 3 min read
What's Under the Tree For Your Preteen This Christmas? If It's Technology, Exercise Caution.
Tech Addiction

What's Under the Tree For Your Preteen This Christmas? If It's Technology, Exercise Caution.

Your plan to introduce new technology to your children may not be setting them up for success, even if they're over (the generally accepted age of) 13.
Victor G. Snyder | 6 min read
Why Apple's Video That Imagines a World Without Apps Makes Me Sad
Technology

Why Apple's Video That Imagines a World Without Apps Makes Me Sad

It's not for the reasons you think.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
You Could be Having a Digital Mental Health Crisis Without Realizing It
Digital Detox

You Could be Having a Digital Mental Health Crisis Without Realizing It

Because everybody is addicted to their smartphone, nobody individually feels like an addict.
John Boitnott | 7 min read