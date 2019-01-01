My Queue

tech entrepreneurs

Bitcoin

Craig Wright Will Not Give Further Evidence He's Bitcoin's Creator

'I do not have the courage. I cannot,' Wright wrote in a blog post.
Reuters | 2 min read
5 Things You Don't Know About Elon Musk

There's much more to the brainiac rocket man than Mars, money and machines.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
What Does Mark Cuban Do First Thing in the Morning?

For this billionaire entrepreneur, work is the breakfast of champions.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Shark Tank Star Mark Cuban: 'Money Can't Buy Happiness'

…But it sure makes life easier, the self-made billionaire says. Why? With it comes freedom.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read