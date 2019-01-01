My Queue

How to Find the Right Tech Talent (for the Non-Tech Entrepreneur)
Hiring

How to Find the Right Tech Talent (for the Non-Tech Entrepreneur)

Finding qualified people to work on technology development is a challenge, so follow these tips to get your process started properly.
Peter Gasca | 7 min read
The 6 Signs You're Tech Addicted and What You Can Do About It

The 6 Signs You're Tech Addicted and What You Can Do About It

Checking your office emails at midnight is bad for your health and relationships, and not really all that efficient.
Maite Baron | 6 min read
3 Things You Need to Know About Your Tech Guy

3 Things You Need to Know About Your Tech Guy

Your tech support can make or break your business when something goes awry. Here's what you need to know to avoid disaster.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
Startups Get Hacked Too: 5 Security Tips to Implement Today

Startups Get Hacked Too: 5 Security Tips to Implement Today

With startups becoming an easy target for cyber attacks, find out how you can protect your company.
4 min read
How to Become a Technical Co-Founder on the Quick

How to Become a Technical Co-Founder on the Quick

A four-year computer science degree is so yesterday. These intensive programs can turn you into a developer in under 12 weeks.
Andrea Huspeni | 8 min read

More From This Topic

A Guide to Matchmaking Sites for Co-Founders
Starting a Business

A Guide to Matchmaking Sites for Co-Founders

Choosing a co-founder can make or break a startup. Check out these matchmaking websites to find the perfect one.
Andrea Huspeni | 5 min read
Does Your Website Have a Crash Plan?
Technology

Does Your Website Have a Crash Plan?

In our 24/7 world, a website going down for even an hour could wreak havoc on your growing business. Here's how to prepare for and prevent those gut-wrenching site outages.
Polly S. Traylor | 6 min read
How Tech Giants Like Google and Apple Want to Improve the Internet
Technology

How Tech Giants Like Google and Apple Want to Improve the Internet

Entrepreneurs can now refer to Web Platform, a new site that offers online development and best practices.
Brian Patrick Eha
Selecting the Best Shared Workspace for Your Tech Needs
Technology

Selecting the Best Shared Workspace for Your Tech Needs

Shared workspaces are a great option for small companies, Watercooler's Jenifer Ross shares how to make sure the office has everything you need.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
10 Must-Know Tech Terms, Translated
Technology

10 Must-Know Tech Terms, Translated

Understanding these terms can help business owners deal more effectively with their IT specialists.
Nelly Yusupova | 4 min read
10 YouTube Channels to Follow for Tech Help
Technology

10 YouTube Channels to Follow for Tech Help

Need solutions to your technology problems? These experts offer practical advice for business owners.
John Patrick Pullen
Paying for Tech Help With Future Royalties
Finance

Paying for Tech Help With Future Royalties

An entrepreneur sees the funding light when she agrees to pay her engineer in royalties based on future sales.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
How to Build In-House Expertise for Mobile
Technology

How to Build In-House Expertise for Mobile

In this Ask a Geek column, our expert offers advice on in-house development for mobile and web applications.
Dan O'Shea | 3 min read
Goodbye Geeks, Hello Crowd-Sourced Tech Help
Technology

Goodbye Geeks, Hello Crowd-Sourced Tech Help

Getting good tech help doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. See how one company is enlisting the crowd to keep your PC running optimally.
Jonathan Blum
How to Choose the Right Tech Support for Your Business
Technology

How to Choose the Right Tech Support for Your Business

Use these tips when it's time for your company to find professional IT help.
Elsa Wenzel | 6 min read