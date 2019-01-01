There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
tech hubs
Silicon Valley and New York aren't the only places to launch a high-tech career.
7 min read
You can convince top-notch talent from across the nation to "de-locate" -- and you can show local professionals that they don't need to relocate.
Don't let the shiny allure of the valley blind you. It's a big country and a lot of places will welcome you warmly.
Dozens of cities around the nation have everything Silicon Valley does, except the crushing costs.
More From This Topic
Startups
Columbus, Ohio, is the fastest-growing city in the country for startup activity.
tech hubs
You are likely to find tech startups taking root wherever you find a good university in a lively city with sunny weather.
tech hubs
Silicon Valley's burdensome housing costs and chronic traffic congestion make Portland's thriving tech sector a powerful draw.
Africa
With expanding Internet access, dedicated tech hubs and a young, fast-growing population, Africa is poised for growth.
Business Pitches
Always have your elevator line ready for an unexpected visitor to your incubator.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?