My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

tech hubs

The 5 Types of People You Need to Create Startup Ecosystems That Last
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

The 5 Types of People You Need to Create Startup Ecosystems That Last

Every community has this store of human capital. It's a matter of marshaling it correctly
Tim Schigel | 5 min read
16 High-Tech Cities You'll Want to Call Home

16 High-Tech Cities You'll Want to Call Home

Silicon Valley and New York aren't the only places to launch a high-tech career.
7 min read
How 'Small Town' Entrepreneurs Can Use Location to Their Advantage

How 'Small Town' Entrepreneurs Can Use Location to Their Advantage

You can convince top-notch talent from across the nation to "de-locate" -- and you can show local professionals that they don't need to relocate.
Garrett Moon | 5 min read
The Top 7 Cities Competing With Silicon Valley for Tech Entrepreneurs

The Top 7 Cities Competing With Silicon Valley for Tech Entrepreneurs

Don't let the shiny allure of the valley blind you. It's a big country and a lot of places will welcome you warmly.
Angela Ruth | 6 min read
Why Startups Should Look for Opportunity Between the Coasts

Why Startups Should Look for Opportunity Between the Coasts

Dozens of cities around the nation have everything Silicon Valley does, except the crushing costs.
Alexi Harding | 7 min read

More From This Topic

The Great Midwestern Tech Startup Surge
Startups

The Great Midwestern Tech Startup Surge

Columbus, Ohio, is the fastest-growing city in the country for startup activity.
Dave Hochman | 7 min read
6 Alternatives to Silicon Valley With Better Weather Than Portland
tech hubs

6 Alternatives to Silicon Valley With Better Weather Than Portland

You are likely to find tech startups taking root wherever you find a good university in a lively city with sunny weather.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Why Tech Leaders Are Following Google to Portland
tech hubs

Why Tech Leaders Are Following Google to Portland

Silicon Valley's burdensome housing costs and chronic traffic congestion make Portland's thriving tech sector a powerful draw.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
4 Reasons Africa Is the Rising Star of the Tech World
Africa

4 Reasons Africa Is the Rising Star of the Tech World

With expanding Internet access, dedicated tech hubs and a young, fast-growing population, Africa is poised for growth.
Jeremy Johnson | 3 min read
What the President Taught Me About Pitching (Yes, That President!)
Business Pitches

What the President Taught Me About Pitching (Yes, That President!)

Always have your elevator line ready for an unexpected visitor to your incubator.
Brian Christie | 5 min read