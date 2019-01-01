My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

tech industry

The Biggest Revelations and Strangest Moments From Mark Zuckerberg's Congressional Testimony
Facebook

The Biggest Revelations and Strangest Moments From Mark Zuckerberg's Congressional Testimony

Here's what you need to know after the Facebook co-founder and CEO's visit to Washington.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
Here's What Mark Zuckerberg's Testimony Could Mean for the Future of Facebook (and How to Watch It Live)

Here's What Mark Zuckerberg's Testimony Could Mean for the Future of Facebook (and How to Watch It Live)

Six concrete takeaways from the Facebook CEO's testimony before Congress.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
Mark Zuckerberg Has Been Doing Extensive Prep for His Congressional Hearing. Here's What to Expect.

Mark Zuckerberg Has Been Doing Extensive Prep for His Congressional Hearing. Here's What to Expect.

How the Facebook co-founder and CEO likely prepared, what he'll say and what it could mean for future regulations.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
10 Interview Tips for Tech Companies

10 Interview Tips for Tech Companies

Interviewing with a tech company is somewhat different from interviewing at companies in other industries.
Alex Freund | 4 min read
Surviving a Job Seeker's Market in the Thriving Tech Industry

Surviving a Job Seeker's Market in the Thriving Tech Industry

While screening IT applicants thoroughly usually narrows the search to some of the best candidates, making the process too lengthy can mean losing desirable candidates to other companies -- potentially competitors.
Adam Levy | 4 min read

More From This Topic

U.S. Tech Firms Urge Presidential Candidates to Embrace Trade, High-Tech Visas
Election 2016

U.S. Tech Firms Urge Presidential Candidates to Embrace Trade, High-Tech Visas

The tech industry plans to release an open letter charting a dozen policy recommendations for the candidates running in the Nov. 8 presidential election.
Reuters | 3 min read
The 5 Biggest Buzzwords in Tech Right Now
Buzzwords

The 5 Biggest Buzzwords in Tech Right Now

Phrases like 'synergy' and 'big data' are on the way out. See what's taking their place.
Laura Lorenzetti | 2 min read
When Will Tech Get Smart Enough to Stop Being 'Men's Work'?
Women in Tech

When Will Tech Get Smart Enough to Stop Being 'Men's Work'?

Tech companies, notorious for their lack of female diversity, have the most to gain from encouraging women to pursue tech careers.
Asha Saxena | 3 min read