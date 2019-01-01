My Queue

Tech Leaders

Workplace Diversity

Most Tech Companies Are Going About Diversity All Wrong

It's time to end tokenism and diversity quotas.
Jori Ford | 5 min read
Here's Why Diverse Companies Are Better at Innovating Than Homogenous Companies

Businesses that operate from a single, same-minded perspective tend to approach problems the same way.
Jennifer Spencer | 4 min read
9 Inspirational Quotes From Billionaire Entrepreneur Bill Gates

Words of wisdom from the most successful Harvard dropout.
Emily Conklin | 3 min read
22 Habits of Successful Leaders

Do you share any of the morning, noon or night routines of the most innovative people in the world?
Bill Schulz | 8 min read
Watch a Teenage Mark Zuckerberg React to Getting Into Harvard

Witness the earliest beginnings of Facebook.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read

Elon Musk Names His First Tunneling Machine After a Classic
Elon Musk

Wait for it…
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
What Made Steve Jobs Such an Effective Leader?
Leadership Qualities

What you can learn from one of the greatest entrepreneurs ever.
Stone Jordan | 2 min read
The Tech Community Voices Its Support for Net Neutrality
Net Neutrality

More than 800 companies and venture firms signed their names to an open letter sent to the head of the FCC.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
How the CEO of Techweek Made Her Own Luck
Persistence

Amanda Signorelli refused to take no for an answer, and her persistence paid off.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
This Founder Shares the Mindset That Helps Her Stay On Track
20 Questions

Generating $1 billion in sales for retailers, the founder of RewardStyle now realizes you can't please everyone. Instead, think about what you want for the long haul.
Nina Zipkin | 11 min read
Stop Looking at Your IT Department as a Cost Center
Information Technology

IT departments say they're seen as a "sieve in the budget," as a home for "tech nerds." In fact, IT departments are becoming increasingly strategic. Have you recognized that?
Kevin Yamazaki | 6 min read
High-Tech Startups Need to Ditch the 'Engineers Rule' Mentality
Tech Startups

Everyone is in the people business. Create a balance between ideas and execution to ensure the long-term success of your new company.
William Hall | 5 min read
More Than 200 Members of the Tech Community Sign Open Letter Opposing Trump Travel Ban
Trump & Business

More and more people are speaking out.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Mark Zuckerberg Will Not Run for President
Mark Zuckerberg

The entrepreneur is focused on Facebook and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
Tech Workers Vow to Never Help Trump Build Muslim Registry
Donald Trump

They would rather resign than be forced to work on such a project.
Tom Brant | 4 min read