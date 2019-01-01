My Queue

Tech Mahindra

Entrepreneur India Picks: The Country's Most Daring CEOs
Daring CEOs

Entrepreneur India Picks: The Country's Most Daring CEOs

While looking for true vision builders, we found CEOs from all quarters. From turnarounds to turmoil, they have seen it all.
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Anand Mahindra Asks Twitterati to Help Name His Next Car

Anand Mahindra Asks Twitterati to Help Name His Next Car

Striking a chord, the tweet quickly went viral receiving more than 1,000 likes, 124 retweets and a flood of replies from Indians sharing the suggestions from Sanskrit to Haryanvi words.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Samsung, Apple End Bitter Legal Battle & Zebpay Urges Users to Withdraw Funds. 4 Things to Know Today

Samsung, Apple End Bitter Legal Battle & Zebpay Urges Users to Withdraw Funds. 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Nidhi Singh | 1 min read
Apple's New Memoji and Tech Mahindra CEO's Comment on IT Grads. 4 Things to Know Today

Apple's New Memoji and Tech Mahindra CEO's Comment on IT Grads. 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read
Electric Vehicles are the New Fad in India and Here's How Automakers are Gearing Up for it

Electric Vehicles are the New Fad in India and Here's How Automakers are Gearing Up for it

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has pushed for EVs on the Indian roads
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read

Why This Professional Is Considered 'God Of IT'
Tech 25

Why This Professional Is Considered 'God Of IT'

At 26-27, my boss said you are in the wrong industry at the wrong time.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read