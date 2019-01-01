There are no Videos in your queue.
Avneesh Agrawal shares how his venture, Netradyne, with the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and Edge Computing, is altering safety measures in driving
After a $400 Million fundraise Byju Is Now Valued at $3.6 Billion
Padmasree Warrior strongly believes breakthroughs happen when divergent viewpoints collide
In no time, Bhavin went on to acquire remarkable business acumen and co-founded Directi, an entirely bootstrapped technology conglomerate, in 1998.
Organic growth has been the way of growth for Lenskart so far with current revenue looking at about $7 billion a month.
On a vacation when Aditya was home, his father Sanjay Agarwalla narrated this story and its compounding disadvantage to farmers in India.
Avant Garde Innovations has truly displayed that it can revolutionise the space for wind power generation with its innovative design of a small wind turbine.
In 2014, Vishal launched a health and fitness solution company named GOQii.
The Shopclues team has been ahead of the curve in terms of figuring out market insights to build sustainable and profitable businesses.
FusionCharts has grown from one room office to a Rs 40 crore company that employs about 80 people in its offices in Kolkata and Bengaluru.
Patni is of the view that there is some great stuff going on in the artificial intelligence and robotics sector these days.
Since its establishment, BlueStone has never wanted to be known as a commercial centre.
Freshdesk has been a global venture from day one, here's how!
Blippar app was born out of a joke at a remote bar located in south-west England
'It's been exciting and humbling for us to see how customers have responded to Amazon's innovations'
