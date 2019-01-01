My Queue

TechCrunch

Meet the Content-Marketing Geniuses Behind the Powerful Brands You Know
Content Marketing

Meet the Content-Marketing Geniuses Behind the Powerful Brands You Know

To start with, here's a peek into how TechCrunch's Travis Bernard thinks about data, storytelling and promotion.
Victor Ijidola | 6 min read
Viv, Siri Creator's New AI Platform, Can Almost Think for Itself

Viv, Siri Creator's New AI Platform, Can Almost Think for Itself

The brainchild of Dag Kittlaus is less of a chatbot and more artificial intelligence that can think for itself.
Rob Marvin | 4 min read
Mark Cuban: There's No Playing Nice With Your Competition

Mark Cuban: There's No Playing Nice With Your Competition

If you go after the billionaire 'Shark Tank' star, prepare to get clobbered. He's in it to win it, whatever it takes.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
5 Tips for Finding Friends When You're a Startup Newbie

5 Tips for Finding Friends When You're a Startup Newbie

Everybody begins as an outsider. The connections you need are just outside your comfort zone.
Geoff Mcqueen | 5 min read
Coinbase Snags Top Tech Execs From Facebook, Amazon

Coinbase Snags Top Tech Execs From Facebook, Amazon

The rising wallet service's major new hires show that the business of Bitcoin is big enough to attract top tech talent.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read

More From This Topic

8 Startup Events and News to Watch This Week
Technology

8 Startup Events and News to Watch This Week

Get the 411 on crowdfunding from General Assembly, Denver's Galvanize wants you to code for a cause, Nashville gets KEEN on entrepreneurship, TechCrunch brings the Startup Battlefield to Berlin. This week's notable news and startup events for entrepreneurs.
Brad Crescenzo | 3 min read
3 Quirky, Innovative Startups From TechCrunch Disrupt
Technology

3 Quirky, Innovative Startups From TechCrunch Disrupt

We look at a trio of hot tech niche startups that stirred up some buzz at the big tech event in San Francisco this week.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read