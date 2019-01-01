technical expertise

My Queue

Employment Quotient: When Skills meet Requirements
Employment Quotient: When Skills meet Requirements

The need of the hour is to create a long term and sustainable view of creating a large skilled workforce for the industry
Ravi Tennety | 4 min read
5 Tips for Adventure Sports Entrepreneurs to Ensure Public Safety

5 Tips for Adventure Sports Entrepreneurs to Ensure Public Safety

Entrepreneurs need a clear vision to create a business model that can give a lifetime memorable experience
Rahul Nigam | 4 min read
4 Things to Keep in Mind While Appointing a CTO

4 Things to Keep in Mind While Appointing a CTO

Though every business demands unique qualities from its CTOs, here are some tips that will help you appoint the right fit for your company
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Why More MBA Grads Should Come Forward to Build Startups

Why More MBA Grads Should Come Forward to Build Startups

Silicon Valley should not undervalue the power of MBA
Nitesh Agrawal | 4 min read
How can SMEs Benefit from Cloud-based ERP Solution

How can SMEs Benefit from Cloud-based ERP Solution

Cloud ERP solution does not require a substantial initial investment
CA Kunal Singhal | 3 min read

More From This Topic

How to Start a Technical Start-up Without a Tech Co-Founder?
How to Start a Technical Start-up Without a Tech Co-Founder?

Build use cases. Prepare flow charts and design some scenarios resembling the usage of the product by your prospects
Mario Peshev | 4 min read
How Start-ups Should Approach Digital Marketing to Survive This Cut-Throat Competition
How Start-ups Should Approach Digital Marketing to Survive This Cut-Throat Competition

A common mistake that start-ups do is to wait for marketing until the product is completely ready
Ankush Mahajan | 5 min read
RERA – 'Time for Builders to Test the Power Of Their Brand'
RERA – 'Time for Builders to Test the Power Of Their Brand'

The RERA will bring a paradigm shift in the way business is conducted in the real estate industry.
Anubhav Aggarwal | 3 min read