My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

technology entrepreneur

Here's How This Lending Start-up Keeps SMEs Afloat
technology entrepreneur

Here's How This Lending Start-up Keeps SMEs Afloat

The first lenders the company identified were sellers on ecommerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, and Snapdeal.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
For These Entrepreneurs, the Sky is Not the Limit

For These Entrepreneurs, the Sky is Not the Limit

Bengaluru-based Asteria Aerospace is a robotics company developing drone-based solutions to provide actionable intelligence.
Rahul R | 2 min read
How This Entrepreneur Ensured Healthcare Services Are Just a Click Away for All

How This Entrepreneur Ensured Healthcare Services Are Just a Click Away for All

This Healthcare technology company Practo has led the disruption particularly on the consumer or patient side by digitizing healthcare.
Sandeep Soni | 2 min read
How This Fashion and Lifestyle Enthusiast Coded her Future Into Curating Content For Bollywood News

How This Fashion and Lifestyle Enthusiast Coded her Future Into Curating Content For Bollywood News

Shenoy's eureka moment came when in 2009 some photos of actor Sonam Kapoor that were posted on Pinkvilla went viral.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
Getting IT Right for Businesses in India

Getting IT Right for Businesses in India

Noida-based Polestar Solutions has maintained hockey stick growth over last five years and without hogging spotlight.
Sanchita Dash | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Why Did This 29-year-old Woman Plunge Into a Male Dominated Market of Blockchain
technology entrepreneur

Why Did This 29-year-old Woman Plunge Into a Male Dominated Market of Blockchain

Primechain Technologies is developing one the largest blockchain-based solution for Indian banks, an initiative led by the country's biggest lender State Bank of India.
Vanita D'souza | 1 min read
This Advertising Company Has the Attention of the US and Middle East
technology entrepreneur

This Advertising Company Has the Attention of the US and Middle East

Headquartered in Singapore, and with a team of 200 in India, Affle currently gets majority of its business from the US and the Middle East.
Punita Sabharwal | 1 min read
The Mastermind Behind The Visual Effects of Ghajini & Baahubali
technology entrepreneur

The Mastermind Behind The Visual Effects of Ghajini & Baahubali

Makuta VFX is certainly not one of the ordinary companies that have mushroomed worldwide in the last decade
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
How This 2011 Brand is Giving New Dimensions to The Motor Vehicles Industry
technology entrepreneur

How This 2011 Brand is Giving New Dimensions to The Motor Vehicles Industry

Electric three wheeler and bike maker Gayam Motor Works (GMW) has developed swappable lithium-ion batteries for rickshaws which can be replaced in less than a minute.
Baishali Mukherjee | 1 min read
Here's How These Entrepreneurs Swiped Away the Payment Problems in India
technology entrepreneur

Here's How These Entrepreneurs Swiped Away the Payment Problems in India

Mswipe, the mobile point-of-sale solutions company, has led the way for entrepreneurled businesses in disrupting the merchant side of the payment ecosystem.
Sandeep Soni | 2 min read
How This Entrepreneur Pulled his Company Out of Bankruptcy
technology entrepreneur

How This Entrepreneur Pulled his Company Out of Bankruptcy

Cvent's story is about persistence and finding the right pain point
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
Why This Startup is 'Quikr' Than Others in Its Sector
technology entrepreneur

Why This Startup is 'Quikr' Than Others in Its Sector

Chulet has transformed one of the largest classifieds platforms in India – Quikr into country's own Craigslist, which dominated the classifieds revenue of newspapers in the US in mid 2000s
Sandeep Soni | 2 min read
This IIT-M Student Detected The Need of Innovation in the Oil & Gas Industry
technology entrepreneur

This IIT-M Student Detected The Need of Innovation in the Oil & Gas Industry

The start-up has built the world's first sensor that can monitor the performance of pipelines in real-time at high temperatures for a long range to avoid defects and corrosion.
Sandeep Soni | 2 min read
How These Entrepreneurs Built India's Largest Automation Startup
technology entrepreneur

How These Entrepreneurs Built India's Largest Automation Startup

Robotics company GreyOrange launched by Kohli and Akash Gupta in 2012 has pioneered that approach to lead the transformational change logistics, warehousing, and supply chain are going through
Sandeep Soni | 2 min read
Why This Former Best Buy Executive is Today the Star of Indian Agriculture
technology entrepreneur

Why This Former Best Buy Executive is Today the Star of Indian Agriculture

The most well capitalized agri start-up in India, AgroStar has leveraged technology in the best possible way.
Sandeep Soni | 2 min read