technology entrepreneur

The first lenders the company identified were sellers on ecommerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, and Snapdeal.
Bengaluru-based Asteria Aerospace is a robotics company developing drone-based solutions to provide actionable intelligence.
This Healthcare technology company Practo has led the disruption particularly on the consumer or patient side by digitizing healthcare.
Shenoy's eureka moment came when in 2009 some photos of actor Sonam Kapoor that were posted on Pinkvilla went viral.
Noida-based Polestar Solutions has maintained hockey stick growth over last five years and without hogging spotlight.
Primechain Technologies is developing one the largest blockchain-based solution for Indian banks, an initiative led by the country's biggest lender State Bank of India.
Headquartered in Singapore, and with a team of 200 in India, Affle currently gets majority of its business from the US and the Middle East.
Makuta VFX is certainly not one of the ordinary companies that have mushroomed worldwide in the last decade
Electric three wheeler and bike maker Gayam Motor Works (GMW) has developed swappable lithium-ion batteries for rickshaws which can be replaced in less than a minute.
Mswipe, the mobile point-of-sale solutions company, has led the way for entrepreneurled businesses in disrupting the merchant side of the payment ecosystem.
Chulet has transformed one of the largest classifieds platforms in India – Quikr into country's own Craigslist, which dominated the classifieds revenue of newspapers in the US in mid 2000s
The start-up has built the world's first sensor that can monitor the performance of pipelines in real-time at high temperatures for a long range to avoid defects and corrosion.
Robotics company GreyOrange launched by Kohli and Akash Gupta in 2012 has pioneered that approach to lead the transformational change logistics, warehousing, and supply chain are going through
The most well capitalized agri start-up in India, AgroStar has leveraged technology in the best possible way.
