Technology Hiring

Military Vets Increasingly Look to Solve Tech's Chronic Shortage of Skilled Workers
Technology Hiring

Military Vets Increasingly Look to Solve Tech's Chronic Shortage of Skilled Workers

Tech has been slow to recognize how much vets have to offer, but vets are taking the lead to change that.
Jennifer Spencer | 8 min read
Here's Why Diverse Companies Are Better at Innovating Than Homogenous Companies

Here's Why Diverse Companies Are Better at Innovating Than Homogenous Companies

Businesses that operate from a single, same-minded perspective tend to approach problems the same way.
Jennifer Spencer | 4 min read
How Extreme Recruiting Is Winning Over Millennial Tech Talent

How Extreme Recruiting Is Winning Over Millennial Tech Talent

Businesses pursuing the best and brightest will have to ditch the old-school hiring playbook. Today's tech stars are all about experiential learning -- and they expect companies to keep up.
Steffen Maier | 7 min read
6 Steps To Hire the Best Developers In the World

6 Steps To Hire the Best Developers In the World

Follow these simple guidelines to finding the right engineer who can do everything you need.
Steve Eakin | 5 min read
The Sharing Economy Is Offering to Fill to Your Tech Support Needs

The Sharing Economy Is Offering to Fill to Your Tech Support Needs

A growing number of companies are offering just-in-time tech support for companies that can't afford full time techies but need help quickly.
John Boitnott | 4 min read

More From This Topic

5 Reasons Startup Founders are Wise to Learn Some Coding
Coding

5 Reasons Startup Founders are Wise to Learn Some Coding

Knowing the basics reassures potential investors and earns the respect of the techies you need to join your team.
John Rampton | 4 min read
Don't Leave Talent on the Table: A Solution to the Tech Talent Gap
Technology Hiring

Don't Leave Talent on the Table: A Solution to the Tech Talent Gap

To close the gap, companies might need to get involved in local organizations, engaging with community groups and providing them with partnership and wisdom.
Kevin Castle | 5 min read
5 Hiring Tips on Building a Team for Your Technical Product
startup hiring

5 Hiring Tips on Building a Team for Your Technical Product

Trust and complementary DNA are major assets.
Will Hayes | 5 min read