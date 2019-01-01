My Queue

Technology Solutions

Never Underestimate How Easy It Is to Screw Up When Deploying New Technology
Technology Solutions

Never Underestimate How Easy It Is to Screw Up When Deploying New Technology

Companies installing new technology platforms often experience waves of emotional turmoil from panic to overwhelm to futility. Keep your technology implementation process grounded to ensure success.
Guneet Bedi | 7 min read
This Cybersecurity Company Claims It Won't Allow Ransomwares To Attack Your Systems

This Cybersecurity Company Claims It Won't Allow Ransomwares To Attack Your Systems

Hyderabad-based firm said it has developed 'ZeroXT' to protect data-at-rest against a variety of threats
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
This German Conglomerate Is Ready To Be Part Of India's Next Industrial Revolution

This German Conglomerate Is Ready To Be Part Of India's Next Industrial Revolution

MD Soumitra Bhattacharya said Bosch India was actively working on technologies around IoT, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and sensors.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
What Tech Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Startup That Beat Google

What Tech Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Startup That Beat Google

Facial-recognition experts at NTechLab kept a laser focus -- building credibility and buzz that allowed their company to expand across multiple industries.
Ben Simkin | 4 min read
Am I Any Less Than an Entrepreneur Asks India's People's CEO

Am I Any Less Than an Entrepreneur Asks India's People's CEO

"Every day my stock is up and down, every month I am answerable to my shareholders. I think I am being held more accountable than any startupreneur."
Aashika Jain | 5 min read

