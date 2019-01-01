There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
TechStars
Sophia co-founder Eva Breitenbach leans on her mentor, a fellow MIT alumna, to expand her network and find her own answers to her questions.
Savitude founder and serial entrepreneur Camilla Olson talks about what it's like to be an older female entrepreneur, and how she leans on her mentor for support and to hear 'I'm not crazy.'
No two accelerators is the same. Finding the right one for your company is among your first important decisions.
Facial-recognition experts at NTechLab kept a laser focus -- building credibility and buzz that allowed their company to expand across multiple industries.
A U.S. accelerator is a great opportunity for any foreign-based startup. But they should focus on how to full advantage of the experience.
More From This Topic
TechStars
Altogether, 14 companies presented to an audience filled with venture capitalists and startup entrepreneurs.
Accelerators
Ten companies will be chosen to work out of the Target offices for three months next summer.
Fundraising
Clients include Danny Meyer's Hospitality Group, as well as New York City hotspots The Spotted Pig and The Breslin.
Pitching
A good resource for anyone preparing to pitch investors.
Funding Secrets
VCs weren't initially sold on the startup, which is now one of the fastest-growing cloud hosting providers in the market.
Accelerators
Disney Accelerator might be the fairy godmother that some aspiring entrepreneurs need.
TechStars
Techstars just announced that they acquired UP Global, including the organization's Startup Weekend, Startup Week, Startup Next, and Startup Digest programs. Here's why.
Accelerators
If you want to get in to one of these highly competitive programs, listen to these tips from someone who runs one.
Starting Up
The company, which has built a platform for restaurants to create and manage their websites, recently graduated from Techstars New York City and is in the process of raising its seed round.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?