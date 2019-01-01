My Queue

TechStars

This Co-Founder's Startup Matches Clients With Local Therapists -- and Her Mentor Used Her Services

Sophia co-founder Eva Breitenbach leans on her mentor, a fellow MIT alumna, to expand her network and find her own answers to her questions.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
How This Founder Uses Obstacles as Inspiration: 'I'm Making Lemonade'

Savitude founder and serial entrepreneur Camilla Olson talks about what it's like to be an older female entrepreneur, and how she leans on her mentor for support and to hear 'I'm not crazy.'
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
America's Top 7 Startup Accelerators and What Makes Each Unique

No two accelerators is the same. Finding the right one for your company is among your first important decisions.
Deep Patel | 7 min read
What Tech Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Startup That Beat Google

Facial-recognition experts at NTechLab kept a laser focus -- building credibility and buzz that allowed their company to expand across multiple industries.
Ben Simkin | 4 min read
5 Things International Startups Should Know Before Joining a U.S. Accelerator

A U.S. accelerator is a great opportunity for any foreign-based startup. But they should focus on how to full advantage of the experience.
Eugene Vyborov | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Watch Entrepreneurs From Techstars NYC Pitch Their Startups at Demo Day
TechStars

Altogether, 14 companies presented to an audience filled with venture capitalists and startup entrepreneurs.
Laura Entis | 1 min read
Target, in Partnership with Techstars, Is Accepting Applications for Its New Retail Startup Accelerator
Accelerators

Ten companies will be chosen to work out of the Target offices for three months next summer.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
BentoBox, a Startup That Helps Restaurants Build Better Websites, Raises $1.2 Million
Fundraising

Clients include Danny Meyer's Hospitality Group, as well as New York City hotspots The Spotted Pig and The Breslin.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Watch These Entrepreneurs Pitch Their Startups to Judges from Techstars and AlleyNYC (VIDEO)
Pitching

A good resource for anyone preparing to pitch investors.
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
How DigitalOcean Won Over Investors
Funding Secrets

VCs weren't initially sold on the startup, which is now one of the fastest-growing cloud hosting providers in the market.
Alex Iskold | 7 min read
The Happiest (Work) Place on Earth: How Disney and Techstars are Helping Entrepreneurs' Dreams Come True
Accelerators

Disney Accelerator might be the fairy godmother that some aspiring entrepreneurs need.
Brittany Shoot | 4 min read
Why Techstars Acquired Startup Weekend
TechStars

Techstars just announced that they acquired UP Global, including the organization's Startup Weekend, Startup Week, Startup Next, and Startup Digest programs. Here's why.
Jason Saltzman | 5 min read
7 Ways to Make Your Accelerator Application Stand Out
Accelerators

If you want to get in to one of these highly competitive programs, listen to these tips from someone who runs one.
Alex Iskold | 4 min read
How BentoBox Is Ending the Era of Badly Designed Restaurant Websites
Starting Up

The company, which has built a platform for restaurants to create and manage their websites, recently graduated from Techstars New York City and is in the process of raising its seed round.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
Joining an Accelerator? 8 Nuggets of Wisdom From Techstars NYC's Latest Grads.
TechStars

Hindsight is 20/20.
Laura Entis | 4 min read