My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tecnología Financiera

Avalancha blockchain: Son ya 81 empresas en el ecosistema y vendrán más
FinTech

Avalancha blockchain: Son ya 81 empresas en el ecosistema y vendrán más

Éste incluye desde canje de criptomonedas hasta firmas de consultoría y de infraestructura. Los expertos aseguran que es sólo el inicio, pues conforme aumenten los usos y aplicaciones de la tecnología, crecerán la demanda y los negocios generados.
Ilse Maubert Roura | 5 min read