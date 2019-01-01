There are no Videos in your queue.
TED
Public Speaking
Simon Sinek delivered one of TED Talks' most-watched presentations ever. Here are his top secrets for capturing, captivating and connecting with your audience.
No surprise that a great source for inspiration and lessons on speaking technique are TED talks.
These are the ideas that stuck with me from the conference in Vancouver, Canada.
Check out seven compelling speeches that offer key takeaways.
People trust eloquent speakers more than honest ones -- which doesn't mean you should start lying. Just sharpen your speaking skills.
More From This Topic
TED
Some of the most valuable online resources in recent years have been TED talks.
TED
The spiritual leader shares his views on unity, equality, humility and more.
Learning
The surest sign of a genuine mastery of a topic is the ability to explain it simply to someone who knows nothing about it.
TED
Each year, dozens of people take the stage at TED to present their stories. Some are funny, some are informative, some break your heart.
Entrepreneur Courses
From nerve-wracking to no-sweat, Chris Anderson's new course teaches the five crucial tools to build your perfect speech.
TED
From the secret to happiness to the key phrase for solving problems (spoiler alert: 'not yet'), these talks are gold mines of insight.
TED Talks
Don't look now, but the clock is ticking. Quick -- take the time to find out how to get more done in less time.
Inspiration
These speeches will help you challenge your assumptions, believe in yourself and push you to be the best leader you can possibly be.
Inventing
Jay Silver's first Makey Makey invention kit raised more than half a million dollars on Kickstarter. His second kit, called the Makey Makey GO, has raised more than $120,000 so far.
TED is a global nonpartisan nonprofit that began in 1984 dedicated to spreading a range of ideas -- from education and science to tech and psychology -- through its popular TED Talks, TEDx events, articles and books that feature an array of forward thinkers.
