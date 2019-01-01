My Queue

7 Powerful Public Speaking Tips From One of the Most-Watched TED Talks Speakers
Simon Sinek delivered one of TED Talks' most-watched presentations ever. Here are his top secrets for capturing, captivating and connecting with your audience.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
The 3 Most Essential Points to Keep in Mind for Your Next Accelerator Pitch

No surprise that a great source for inspiration and lessons on speaking technique are TED talks.
Dan Lauer | 5 min read
From AI-Composed Music to a New York-to-Shanghai SpaceX Rocket, Here Are 5 Amazing Ideas From TED2018

These are the ideas that stuck with me from the conference in Vancouver, Canada.
Amantha Imber | 5 min read
The Top TED Talks of 2018 So Far -- and What You Can Learn From Them

Check out seven compelling speeches that offer key takeaways.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
5 Public Speaking Secrets That Will Help You Make Your Company Grow

People trust eloquent speakers more than honest ones -- which doesn't mean you should start lying. Just sharpen your speaking skills.
Ari Rabban | 5 min read

More From This Topic

10 Must-See TED Talks for Entrepreneurs
Some of the most valuable online resources in recent years have been TED talks.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
Read Pope Francis's Empowering Ted Talk Here
The spiritual leader shares his views on unity, equality, humility and more.
Entrepreneur Staff | 11 min read
How the World's Smartest People Learn Things Faster
The surest sign of a genuine mastery of a topic is the ability to explain it simply to someone who knows nothing about it.
Daniel Marlin | 4 min read
The 10 Best Ted Talks of 2016, According to the Head of TED
Each year, dozens of people take the stage at TED to present their stories. Some are funny, some are informative, some break your heart.
Chris Weller | 4 min read
How to Overcome Your Fear of Public Speaking
From nerve-wracking to no-sweat, Chris Anderson's new course teaches the five crucial tools to build your perfect speech.
Udemy | 3 min read
9 Things I Learned From TEDx Presentations
From the secret to happiness to the key phrase for solving problems (spoiler alert: 'not yet'), these talks are gold mines of insight.
Jayson DeMers | 7 min read
4 TED Talks to Help You Save Time and Get More Done at Work
Don't look now, but the clock is ticking. Quick -- take the time to find out how to get more done in less time.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
5 TEDTalks Every Entrepreneur Needs to Watch
These speeches will help you challenge your assumptions, believe in yourself and push you to be the best leader you can possibly be.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
4 Easy Steps to Get You on TEDx Talks
Lights! Camera! Action! Here's how to get there.
Jonathan Li | 3 min read
The Maker of This Invention Kit Wants You to See the World as Your Playground
Jay Silver's first Makey Makey invention kit raised more than half a million dollars on Kickstarter. His second kit, called the Makey Makey GO, has raised more than $120,000 so far.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
TED is a global nonpartisan nonprofit that began in 1984 dedicated to spreading a range of ideas -- from education and science to tech and psychology -- through its popular TED Talks,  TEDx events, articles and books that feature an array of forward thinkers. Some of the more popular TED Talks among think leaders and entrepreneurs are Seth Godin’s on “How to Get Your Ideas to Spread” and Tony Robbin’s “Why We Do What We Do.”