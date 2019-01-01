My Queue

Ted Cruz

The Day the Polls Stand Still: An Unspoken Critical Infrastructure Threat to Election Security
Cybersecurity

The Day the Polls Stand Still: An Unspoken Critical Infrastructure Threat to Election Security

To protect the security of our electoral processes we need to think like an attacker and truly understand their motives.
Lavi Lazarovitz | 5 min read
Breaking Down the Tactics and Tools the Presidential Candidates Are Using

Breaking Down the Tactics and Tools the Presidential Candidates Are Using

Sure, President Obama used social media to help him win the 2008 election. But 2016 is a very, very different animal. Millennials, anyone?
Sujan Patel | 12 min read
This Election We'll Learn If Content Marketing Translates Into Votes

This Election We'll Learn If Content Marketing Translates Into Votes

Donald Trump is the clear winner in social media metrics, but whether that gets him to the White House, or even the Republican nomination, remains to be seen.
Matt Munson | 13 min read
2016 Presidential Candidates Placing Emphasis on New Marketing Techniques

2016 Presidential Candidates Placing Emphasis on New Marketing Techniques

Candidates from both parties believe the road to the oval office is paved with new technologies.
Samuel Edwards | 6 min read
Big Business Risks Alienating Small Business by Shunning Tea Party

Big Business Risks Alienating Small Business by Shunning Tea Party

Maintaining an alliance with small-business owners is in the best interests of big-business leaders. Instead, there is a fight brewing.
Scott Shane | 4 min read