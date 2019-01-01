My Queue

TED Talks

The Top TED Talks of 2019 So Far -- and What You Can Learn From Them
Project Grow

The Top TED Talks of 2019 So Far -- and What You Can Learn From Them

Here are six compelling speeches that offer key takeaways for business and life.
Hayden Field | 11 min read
10 TED Talks That Will Change How Entrepreneurs Think About the World

10 TED Talks That Will Change How Entrepreneurs Think About the World

Everybody is deluged with information, which only makes understanding all the more important.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Big Ideas on How to Survive the 21st Century

Big Ideas on How to Survive the 21st Century

TED curator Chris Anderson's favorite books can help you gain a new perspective.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
5 TED Talks by Powerful Women Leaders That Inspire and Motivate

5 TED Talks by Powerful Women Leaders That Inspire and Motivate

These five talks offer sage advice for facing every kind of business challenge.
Amy Vetter | 5 min read
Fried? 9 Hyper-Motivating TED Talks from Women on the Top.

Fried? 9 Hyper-Motivating TED Talks from Women on the Top.

Wherever you are right now in your life and career, these women offer valuable words of empowerment to lift you up.
Career Contessa | 4 min read

From AI-Composed Music to a New York-to-Shanghai SpaceX Rocket, Here Are 5 Amazing Ideas From TED2018
TED

From AI-Composed Music to a New York-to-Shanghai SpaceX Rocket, Here Are 5 Amazing Ideas From TED2018

These are the ideas that stuck with me from the conference in Vancouver, Canada.
Amantha Imber | 5 min read
The Top TED Talks of 2018 So Far -- and What You Can Learn From Them
Ready For Anything

The Top TED Talks of 2018 So Far -- and What You Can Learn From Them

Check out seven compelling speeches that offer key takeaways.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
17 Inspirational TED Talks on Motivation (Infographic)
Project Grow

17 Inspirational TED Talks on Motivation (Infographic)

Need a boost? These TED talks will get you excited and inspired.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
3 Podcasts You Should Definitely Listen to Less and 2 You Should Check Out
Podcasts

3 Podcasts You Should Definitely Listen to Less and 2 You Should Check Out

Many podcasts blur into a white noise of conventional wisdom, but there is still much worth listening to.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
3 TED Talk Lessons Aspiring Entrepreneurs Should Watch
TED Talks

3 TED Talk Lessons Aspiring Entrepreneurs Should Watch

From dealing with failure to knowing how to price my services, I've found these gems worth a listen for running my business.
AJ Agrawal | 5 min read
15 Great TED Talks for Sparking Creativity (Infographic)
Infographics

15 Great TED Talks for Sparking Creativity (Infographic)

From graphic designers to painters to writers, these TED Talks are bound to give your creativity a boost.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
8 TED Talks to Help You Overcome Your Fear of Failure
Project Grow

8 TED Talks to Help You Overcome Your Fear of Failure

Eight videos that will help inspire you to go for your dreams.
Matthew Turner | 7 min read
Somebody Turned Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Into a TED Talk, for Some Reason
TED Talks

Somebody Turned Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Into a TED Talk, for Some Reason

'You'll never shine if you don't glow.'
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
7 TED Talks That Will Change the Way You Look at Business
TED Talks

7 TED Talks That Will Change the Way You Look at Business

These presentations can teach you about the importance of time off, where you can do your best work, how to pitch to investors and more.
Adam Toren | 5 min read
This Entrepreneur's Inspiring Journey Shows Success Comes From the Courage to Dream Big
Project Grow

This Entrepreneur's Inspiring Journey Shows Success Comes From the Courage to Dream Big

Where you come from doesn't determine where you're going to end up.
Josiah Cantrall | 1 min read
TED Talks is a speaking series from TED, a global nonpartisan nonprofit that began in 1984 dedicated to spreading a range of ideas. TED Talks feature powerful speakers who talk about a range of ideas, including Seth Godin’s “How to Get Your Ideas to Spread” and Tony Robbin’s “Why We Do What We Do" -- two popular TED Talks among entrepreneurs. 