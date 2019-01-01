My Queue

TEDX

9 Things I Learned From TEDx Presentations
TED

From the secret to happiness to the key phrase for solving problems (spoiler alert: 'not yet'), these talks are gold mines of insight.
Jayson DeMers | 7 min read
Dan Price's Ex-Wife Stands By Domestic-Abuse Allegations in Latest Blog Post

A TEDx talk containing allegations that Kristie Colón had been abused at Price's hand was deleted by the University of Kentucky last month.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Meet the New 'TEDx' of Social Action

TOM, which focuses on assistive technology, takes its theme from the Jewish concept of Tikkun Olam, meaning 'repair the world.'
Zach Cutler | 5 min read