Teen Entrepreneurs

(Podcast) How This Amazing Teen Entrepreneur Balances Her Nonprofit, Speaking Engagements and Writing a Book
Teen Entrepreneurs

(Podcast) How This Amazing Teen Entrepreneur Balances Her Nonprofit, Speaking Engagements and Writing a Book

Haile Thomas teaches kids how to prepare healthy and sustainable food through The HAPPY Organization.
Stephen J. Bronner
I've Been Running My Company for Almost Half My Life. Here's What I've Learned.

I've Been Running My Company for Almost Half My Life. Here's What I've Learned.

The priorities I had when I was 15 have changed as my business has grown.
Andrew Sutherland | 6 min read
What I Learned From Watching My Teenage Son Start and Grow His Side Hustle

What I Learned From Watching My Teenage Son Start and Grow His Side Hustle

The last place I expected to get inspiration for my business from was my kitchen table.
Vanessa Moss | 6 min read
6 Entrepreneurial Ways for Teens to Make Money

6 Entrepreneurial Ways for Teens to Make Money

Youth's carefree years are the best for exploring entrepreneurial possibilities and realities -- before adulthood raises the stakes.
Brennan Agranoff | 5 min read
YouTube Stars Brooklyn and Bailey Started Appearing in Videos at Age 9. Now, They Have Close to 5.5 Million Subscribers.

YouTube Stars Brooklyn and Bailey Started Appearing in Videos at Age 9. Now, They Have Close to 5.5 Million Subscribers.

The twins share about their start on the platform and advice for others looking to build a brand online.
Hayden Field | 10 min read

More From This Topic

How This 13-Year-Old Entrepreneur Built a Multi-Million Dollar Candy Company
Project Grow

How This 13-Year-Old Entrepreneur Built a Multi-Million Dollar Candy Company

Between school, dance and hanging with friends, Alina Morse is running a national candy brand.
Lakshmi Varanasi | 7 min read
Meet the New Bosses: How These Entrepreneurs Under 20 Are Changing Industries
Young Entrepreneur

Meet the New Bosses: How These Entrepreneurs Under 20 Are Changing Industries

The next generation isn't coming. It's already here. These are nine young entrepreneurs, including our September issue cover star, worth watching.
Entrepreneur Staff | 13 min read
This Millennial Founder Decorated Her Dorm Room Using Products She Created

This Millennial Founder Decorated Her Dorm Room Using Products She Created

At 18, Amanda Zuckerman co-founded dorm décor brand Dormify with her mom. Now, she's a 27-year-old creative director for the fast-growing brand she build from the ground up.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
How Kylie Jenner Built One of the Fastest-Growing Beauty Brands Ever
Kylie Jenner

How Kylie Jenner Built One of the Fastest-Growing Beauty Brands Ever

It took less than two years for Kylie Cosmetics to reach an estimated $630 million in sales.
Tiffani Bova | 7 min read
'Summer Camp' Has Moved Beyond Campfires and Crafts. Now, There's 'Camp CEO.'
Teen Entrepreneurs

'Summer Camp' Has Moved Beyond Campfires and Crafts. Now, There's 'Camp CEO.'

Each summer, Girl Scouts of America councils host camp programs designed to familiarize teen girls with the foundations of entrepreneurship.
Joan Oleck | 9 min read
This Teen Social Media Maven Joined Instagram When He Heard His Sister Had 1,000 Followers. Now, He Has Millions of His Own.
Teen Entrepreneurs

This Teen Social Media Maven Joined Instagram When He Heard His Sister Had 1,000 Followers. Now, He Has Millions of His Own.

Declan Mortimer's journey provides key lessons for entrepreneurs of any age.
David Meltzer | 4 min read
How Two Teenpreneurs Are Helping People When They Are 'Not Okay'
Teen Entrepreneurs

How Two Teenpreneurs Are Helping People When They Are 'Not Okay'

Whether you're a teen or an adult suffering from loneliness, anxiety, depression, stress, suicidal thoughts or anything else, two teens share how their app makes immediate help just the tap of a button away.
Jessica Abo | 2 min read
The 6 Best Jobs for Teenage Entrepreneurs
Kidpreneurs

The 6 Best Jobs for Teenage Entrepreneurs

How you can start a business in high school.
Nathan Resnick | 4 min read
7 Things Teenagers Can Teach You About Social Media Success
Social Media

7 Things Teenagers Can Teach You About Social Media Success

A good way to decipher social media is to learn from young people for whom it is no mystery at all.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Keys to Success From a 14-Year-Old Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Network

Keys to Success From a 14-Year-Old Entrepreneur

Learn how this young entrepreneur created his own company by the start of his teen years.
Peter Voogd | 2 min read