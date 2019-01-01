There are no Videos in your queue.
Teen Entrepreneurs
Haile Thomas teaches kids how to prepare healthy and sustainable food through The HAPPY Organization.
The priorities I had when I was 15 have changed as my business has grown.
The last place I expected to get inspiration for my business from was my kitchen table.
Youth's carefree years are the best for exploring entrepreneurial possibilities and realities -- before adulthood raises the stakes.
The twins share about their start on the platform and advice for others looking to build a brand online.
Project Grow
Between school, dance and hanging with friends, Alina Morse is running a national candy brand.
Young Entrepreneur
The next generation isn't coming. It's already here. These are nine young entrepreneurs, including our September issue cover star, worth watching.
At 18, Amanda Zuckerman co-founded dorm décor brand Dormify with her mom. Now, she's a 27-year-old creative director for the fast-growing brand she build from the ground up.
Kylie Jenner
It took less than two years for Kylie Cosmetics to reach an estimated $630 million in sales.
Each summer, Girl Scouts of America councils host camp programs designed to familiarize teen girls with the foundations of entrepreneurship.
Declan Mortimer's journey provides key lessons for entrepreneurs of any age.
Whether you're a teen or an adult suffering from loneliness, anxiety, depression, stress, suicidal thoughts or anything else, two teens share how their app makes immediate help just the tap of a button away.
Kidpreneurs
How you can start a business in high school.
Social Media
A good way to decipher social media is to learn from young people for whom it is no mystery at all.
Entrepreneur Network
Learn how this young entrepreneur created his own company by the start of his teen years.
