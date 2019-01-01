My Queue

This Startup Hopes its Toothbrush Will Last You a Lifetime
This Startup Hopes its Toothbrush Will Last You a Lifetime

The Goodwell Company sells biodegradable toothbrushes equipped with recycled aluminum handles and bristles made of activated charcoal.
Joanna Weinstein | 3 min read
This New 'Painless' Dental Cavity Procedure Regrows Tooth Enamel

This New 'Painless' Dental Cavity Procedure Regrows Tooth Enamel

Invented in Britain, the process doesn't involve a drill.
Christopher Klimovski | 2 min read
Forget Toothpaste. This Nifty Toothbrush Scrubs Teeth Clean With Nanotech.

Forget Toothpaste. This Nifty Toothbrush Scrubs Teeth Clean With Nanotech.

Thanks to the wonders of technology, you can now brush your teeth with nothing more than nano-ions.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read