Telecommunications

Improve How Your Business Communicates for as Low as $20 a Month
Communications

Improve How Your Business Communicates for as Low as $20 a Month

Check out this internal communication system that spans both devices and locales when necessary, and without spending a fortune.
StackCommerce | 3 min read
Supreme Court Declines to Hear Net Neutrality Challenge

Supreme Court Declines to Hear Net Neutrality Challenge

The Supreme Court lets a 2016 ruling stand, but net neutrality supporters shouldn't get their hopes up too much. This is largely procedural and ISPs greeted the news with a shrug.
Chloe Albanesius | 3 min read
How the Ruling Allowing AT&T's $85 Billion Acquisition of Time Warner Could Affect Entrepreneurs

How the Ruling Allowing AT&T's $85 Billion Acquisition of Time Warner Could Affect Entrepreneurs

The historical ruling has implications for every industry.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
Clock Watching: How to Keep Your Teams Synchronized Across Different Time Zones

Clock Watching: How to Keep Your Teams Synchronized Across Different Time Zones

It's no easy task to coordinate teams across the country or around the world, but a handful of simple preparations can prevent your phone from ringing at 4 a.m.
Michael Georgiou | 5 min read
T-Mobile and Sprint Agree to Merge

T-Mobile and Sprint Agree to Merge

The deal will combine the third and fourth largest wireless carriers in the U.S., which will be known as T-Mobile.
Chloe Albanesius | 2 min read

More From This Topic

These Companies Are 'Falling Short' on User Privacy
Privacy Concerns

These Companies Are 'Falling Short' on User Privacy

AT&T, Comcast, T-Mobile and Verizon were the four lowest performing companies in the Electronic Frontier Foundation's latest 'Who Has Your Back' report.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
John Oliver Once Again Hilariously Advocates for 'Net Neutrality'
Net Neutrality

John Oliver Once Again Hilariously Advocates for 'Net Neutrality'

'Last Week Tonight' even created a website so people can easily tell the FCC what they think of internet "fast lanes."
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
From After-School Job to Franchise Career
Franchisees

From After-School Job to Franchise Career

How a part-time job turned into a full-time mobile-phone-franchise career.
Jason Daley | 2 min read
Device Makers, Telecoms Face Competing Government Demands on Privacy
Telecommunications

Device Makers, Telecoms Face Competing Government Demands on Privacy

On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission announced a joint effort to assure that businesses are safeguarding their customers' data.
Reuters | 3 min read
Good Call: This App Let's Virtual Teams Stay Connected
The Fix

Good Call: This App Let's Virtual Teams Stay Connected

This app lets you have multiple business lines and features in your pocket.
David Port | 3 min read
Google Fiber Now Offers Phone Service
Google

Google Fiber Now Offers Phone Service

The service is set to provide unlimited local and nationwide calls for $10 per month.
Reuters | 1 min read
The FCC Is Going to War Over Set-Top Boxes
Television

The FCC Is Going to War Over Set-Top Boxes

As well as opening up the set-top box market up to third parties, the proposals are expected to make the cost of renting a box a whole lot cheaper.
Daniel Cooper | 3 min read
Looking to Cut Costs, Sprint Slashes 2,500 Jobs
Sprint

Looking to Cut Costs, Sprint Slashes 2,500 Jobs

The wireless carrier has shuttered call centers in Texas, New Mexico, Virginia, and Tennessee.
Reuters | 2 min read
15 Million T-Mobile Customers' and Applicants' Personal Data Exposed in Epic Experian Hack
Security

15 Million T-Mobile Customers' and Applicants' Personal Data Exposed in Epic Experian Hack

Victims' home addresses, birth dates and Social Security numbers could now be up for grabs on the black market.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Verizon Strips Down Its Logo in Lukewarm Reboot
Verizon

Verizon Strips Down Its Logo in Lukewarm Reboot

Simple. Check. Scalable. Check. Already hated on by T-Mobile CEO John Legere. Six checks.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read