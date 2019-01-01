My Queue

telephone

National Small Business Week

It's National Small Business Week. Is Your Phone Ringing Off the Hook?

Every day, American small businesses receive an astounding 400 million calls from customers.
Bob Summers | 5 min read
4 Simple Ways to Communicate Better With Your Customers

Customer experience is critical. Getting it right is more than just a tech fix, success extends to the very language you use.
Mike Taylor | 6 min read
5 Phone Answering Mistakes That Drive Away Customers

Make sure your automated system is simple and your live attendants are friendly.
Steve Harvey | 5 min read
7 Strategies to Stay in Touch

Constant connection with friends, family and business associates is not the big chore we make it out to be.
Ivan Misner | 4 min read
Phone Analytics Are Changing the Future of Marketing

With a deeper understanding of what happens with customers on the phone, your business can gain more of a competitive edge.
Lucinda Honeycutt | 5 min read