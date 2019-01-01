My Queue

tencent

How this $400 million Storytelling Platform is Disrupting the Global Entertainment Industry
Publishing

From novels to movies, Tencent-backed Wattpad could give tough competition to Netflix and Amazon Prime
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
Why Tencent Co-founder Chose This Fintech Startup As the First Investment in Singapore

The company provides foreign exchange (FX) technology solutions to non-bank remittance companies and liquidity providers
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
How China's Tencent will help Boost Fintech Development in Hong Kong

The Internet giant has signed an MoU with the city's Science Park to spur local development and fuel its innovation ecosystem
Pooja Singh | 4 min read
Asia's 128 Billionaires Lost $137 Billion This Year

Unstable market, international trade tensions and worries about a US recession wiped off large amounts of money across the world
Pooja Singh | 2 min read
Tencent-backed IoT Startup G7 Bags $320 Million in New Funding

In just over a year, G7 has received an estimated US$500 million in investment, through multiple rounds, making it one of the most valuable IoT companies in the world
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read