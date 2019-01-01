My Queue

Tendencias 2014

10 tendencias en mobile para 2014
Tecnología

Nuevos dispositivos, apps inteligentes y uso del big data para crear contenido segmentado son algunas estrategias para este año.
Rishu Mandiola | 5 min read
Por qué apostar por un espacio de coworking

Más allá de la flexibilidad que ofrecen a los emprendedores, el verdadero valor de estos sitios son las conexiones de negocios e ideas.
Rameet Chawla | 4 min read
10 tendencias para 2014

La tecnología, aunada al rápido ritmo de vida ha cambiado la forma de hacer negocios y marketing. Y seguirán permeando el futuro.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read