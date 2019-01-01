My Queue

tennis

Maria Sharapova Built a Business Empire Thanks to Her Winning Team
Athletes

For the tennis champ and entrepreneur, teamwork is the key to success.
Alyssa Giacobbe | 15+ min read
Do You Know These 5 Things About The 20-Year Old Tennis Sensation Naomi Osaka?

Naomi Osaka, the newest tennis sensation on the blog beat her idol, Serena Williams to win the US Open Championship on Saturday.
Bhavya Kaushal | 2 min read
How Many Balls Do They Use at the US Open? 14 Amazing Facts You Didn't Know.

Take a look at the mind-blowing numbers behind the big tennis event.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
How This Entrepreneur is Winning the Match Point

"Sports is a great leveler in the ever-changing world of entrepreneurship," believes the 38-year-old.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
Do Women Handle Pressure Better than Men at Workplaces?

Women are stronger than men when the pressure is on says a new study
Komal Nathani | 3 min read

Tennis Great Andy Roddick Explains Why You're Never the Most Important Person in the Room
Sports

How the former world No. 1 developed his network and business sense.
Patrick Bet-David | 2 min read
How This Badminton Star is Shuttling the Right Opportunity
Shepreneur

For this sports star B comes before A, at least that's how her life unfolded.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
This 18-year Old Tennis Player Who is India's Shining Star Has Top #3 Tips
Success

The 18-year-old tennis star had already made it big by winning the U-16 WTA Futures Star in Singapore in 2014 with her strong performance.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
The Rise of the Badminton Star PV Sindhu
35Under35

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present PV Sindhu, the badminton star who made it to our 35 under 35 special.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read