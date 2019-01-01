There are no Videos in your queue.
Termination
Warning signs to watch for include an employee who feels entitled or just won't learn.
Employees should see their dismissal coming and hear it from you directly.
Look out for these three red flags indicating that you've made a mediocre hire.
Cross-training employees on every job in your organization ensures that you'll never be held "hostage" to a difficult, if skilled, employee.
Communicating with, rather than avoiding, someone who's been terminated helps ease that experience's painful effects.
Good leaders will wisely assess the situation and find the courage to take action following a firing or round of layoffs.
Firing an executive is sure to create anxiety but sometimes you have no alternative except to push past your fears and make a change.
Important points include minimizing the departing staffer's embarrassment -- and keeping an eye on his or her actual departure.
Theranos was once praised for its fast, less-invasive blood testing technology, but the company has found itself in the spotlight after media reports raised questions about the accuracy of its proprietary tests.
The employee you fired isn't going to love you but not hating you on social media is the next best thing.
Being fired helped me realize there's more to life than just my job. Looking back, I had fallen into a identity crisis trap.
There are specific actions you should take before and during the termination to make it as smooth as possible.
Terminating a worker is a big decision that should be done with care, so carefully evaluate these factors before taking any action.
There is nothing worse than a firing or a layoff. But you can ease your employees' pain by acting with faith and love.
