Tesla

Tesla Warns Employees Against Leaking Info
Tesla

Tesla Warns Employees Against Leaking Info

Yes, the warning was leaked.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Tesla Stock Up as Elon Musk Announces Plans to Raise $2 Billion

Tesla Stock Up as Elon Musk Announces Plans to Raise $2 Billion

Plus, the Entrepreneur Index™ outperformed the broader market on Thursday.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Great Earnings Numbers Push Facebook Stock Higher, While Lousy Earnings Drive Down Tesla

Great Earnings Numbers Push Facebook Stock Higher, While Lousy Earnings Drive Down Tesla

The Entrepreneur Index™ was down on the day.
Andrew Osterland | 4 min read
Tesla to Offer Its Own 'More Compelling' Insurance Product

Tesla to Offer Its Own 'More Compelling' Insurance Product

Tesla owners face high insurance premiums each year, so Elon Musk decided to do something about it.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Tesla Promises 'One Million Robo-Taxis' in 2020

Tesla Promises 'One Million Robo-Taxis' in 2020

The company says self-driving cars will be on the road this year.
Roberto Baldwin | 4 min read

Exploding Vehicle in Shanghai Hurts Tesla Stock
Entrepreneur Index

Exploding Vehicle in Shanghai Hurts Tesla Stock

However, tech and energy stocks helped the Entrepreneur Index™ post a small gain.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Tesla Will 'Substantially' Raise the Price of Its Self-Driving Option
Tesla

Tesla Will 'Substantially' Raise the Price of Its Self-Driving Option

You might want to act quickly if you're determined to get a Tesla vehicle with self-driving capability.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Tesla Stops Selling $35,000 Model 3 Online
Tesla

Tesla Stops Selling $35,000 Model 3 Online

The vehicle lineup Tesla offers has been given an overhaul.
Matthew Humphries | 3 min read
Tesla Shares Down After Gigafactory Expansion Put on Hold
Entrepreneur Index

Tesla Shares Down After Gigafactory Expansion Put on Hold

Plus, Bed Bath & Beyond plummets after earnings report.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Tesla Investigated Elon Musk After He Reportedly Pushed a Former Employee
Elon Musk

Tesla Investigated Elon Musk After He Reportedly Pushed a Former Employee

Witnesses reported that Musk pushed and yelled at the employee.
Roberto Baldwin | 2 min read
Weak Vehicle Deliveries at Tesla Sink Shares by More Than 10 Percent
Entrepreneur Index

Weak Vehicle Deliveries at Tesla Sink Shares by More Than 10 Percent

Plus, a judge tells Elon Musk and SEC to settle their differences.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Tesla Analyst Says Excessive Negativity Is an Opportunity for Investors
Entrepreneur Index

Tesla Analyst Says Excessive Negativity Is an Opportunity for Investors

Analyst sets $450 price target for stock.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
The Entrepreneur Index™ Is Down on Friday (and So Is Tesla's Target Price)
Entrepreneur Index

The Entrepreneur Index™ Is Down on Friday (and So Is Tesla's Target Price)

Will Tesla's stock price keep falling?
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
The New Tesla Model Y Gets Chilly Reception and Drives Company Shares Down
Entrepreneur Index

The New Tesla Model Y Gets Chilly Reception and Drives Company Shares Down

This is despite Elon Musk's prediction that it will outsell all the company's other models combined.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's Model Y Compact SUV
Tesla

Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's Model Y Compact SUV

He describes it as roomier than a Model 3 while being less imposing than a Model X.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read