Tesla Batteries

This Vermont Utility Is Selling Tesla Batteries for More Reasons Than You Think

Green Mountain Power is the first U.S. utility to sell Tesla batteries to customers.
Katie Fehrenbacher | 4 min read
Tesla Is Already Making Grid Batteries at the Gigafactory

The batteries, intended for building owners and utilities, were expected to begin production in the first quarter of next year.
Katie Fehrenbacher | 3 min read
Journalists Allegedly Trespass at Tesla's Gigafactory Site; One Reportedly Slams Jeep Into Security Guard

Journalists Allegedly Trespass at Tesla's Gigafactory Site; One Reportedly Slams Jeep Into Security Guard

Tesla says the reportedly violent breach left one employee wounded.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read