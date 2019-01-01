My Queue

tesla fuera de bolsa

Elon Musk quiere sacar Tesla de la Bolsa y sus acciones se disparan
Tesla

Elon Musk quiere sacar Tesla de la Bolsa y sus acciones se disparan

Este martes, el fundador y director ejecutivo de Tesla, Elon Musk, confirmó en una carta dirigida a sus empleados que quiere retirar a la compañía de la Bolsa.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read