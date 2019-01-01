My Queue

tesla motors

Tesla Plans to Produce 500,000 Cars in 2018
Tesla

The electric car company puts pedal to the metal with production.
Reuters | 4 min read
Wall Street Values Tesla Motors at $620,000 Per Car Sold Last Year

As a comparison, consider that General Motors Co.'s $48 billion market value is equivalent to about $4,800 for every vehicle it sold last year.
Reuters | 3 min read
Profit's Not the Only Thing. Businesses Driven By Values Succeed in the Long Run.

What does a Japanese hotel founded in 705 have in common with today's Tesla Motors? Long-term core values.
Maite Baron | 5 min read
Tesla Issues Security Fix After Hackers Expose Flaws in Model S Sedan

Cybersecurity researchers found six significant vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to control the vehicle.
Reuters | 2 min read
Elon Musk Unveils Clean, Green Batteries to Power the World

'The issue with existing batteries is that they suck," the Tesla founder and billionaire said.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read