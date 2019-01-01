There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Testimonials
The Digest
Gail Becker had a high-ranking role at Edelman before she founded Caulipower, which now sells products in 10,000 stores.
Here's how getting creative with your approach to case studies can cut out the high-pressure sell.
Use the power of emotional storytelling to make your target customers feel like heroes and close more deals.
Learn how to collect the right testimonials and get your business the social proof it needs to earn more customers.
Make your existing customers your company's best salespeople.
More From This Topic
Sales Strategies
It's called social proof -- looking to others when you are unsure what to do.
Social Media Content
Just because you post daily doesn't mean your images can't be enticing. Read on to learn more.
Social Media
You can start establishing your presence by using customer reviews, testimonials and authority logos.
Testimonials
While testimonials build customer trust, create goodwill for your product and show potential customers a positive brand history, there are some things you need to watch out for when using them.
Partnerships
It's amazing that people seem to spend more time reading reviews of a restaurant they're considering going to for lunch than looking into the companies and people they're considering working with.
Online Marketing
A look at how to turn your website into an effective marketing tool for your business.
Online Marketing
Content marketing is a must these days for almost every business. Find out how to do it right.
Testimonials
Top performers get the best testimonials with a simple trick. They write them for their clients. Really.
Social Media Marketing
By monitoring your public posts and encouraging your fans to share what they value about your company's product or service, you'll build a strong portfolio of credible recommendations.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?