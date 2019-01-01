My Queue

Texting

Email Is Great But Face-to-Face Meetings Are 34 Times More Successful
Communications

Email Is Great But Face-to-Face Meetings Are 34 Times More Successful

If your goal is to communicate, talking is a lot better than typing.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Ask the Etiquette Expert: 8 Rules for Texting at Work

Ask the Etiquette Expert: 8 Rules for Texting at Work

An employee vexed by a co-worker's texting needs to politely speak up or back off.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 5 min read
10 Awesome New iPhone Emoji You Can Totally Use in Business

10 Awesome New iPhone Emoji You Can Totally Use in Business

Make your texts stand out with these latest options from Apple.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
This Grandma Who Accidentally Texted a Thanksgiving Invite to a Stranger Restores Our Faith in Humanity

This Grandma Who Accidentally Texted a Thanksgiving Invite to a Stranger Restores Our Faith in Humanity

Check out the wrong-number text that has gone viral.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Skip the Emojis: Your Small Business' Text-Messaging Campaign Should Be All About the Deals

Skip the Emojis: Your Small Business' Text-Messaging Campaign Should Be All About the Deals

Offer your best promotions and get to the point, already -- or customers will unsubscribe just as quickly as they opted in to receive your instant messages.
Kristen Vanstrom | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Here's Why SMS Marketing Is Literally the Best Idea Ever
SMS Marketing

Here's Why SMS Marketing Is Literally the Best Idea Ever

Texts are quick and cheap, and always read by everyone.
Kristen Vanstrom | 4 min read
Apple Proposes 5 New Emoji Professions
Emoji

Apple Proposes 5 New Emoji Professions

Everyone needs an artist emoji.
Don Reisinger | 2 min read
5 Facts About Communication in the Workplace You Need to Know
Communication

5 Facts About Communication in the Workplace You Need to Know

Snail mail, email, text and messaging apps are all useful in business. Know who likes what method to be a successful communicator.
Erik Kostelnik | 6 min read
5 SMS Marketing Tips for Small Businesses
SMS Marketing

5 SMS Marketing Tips for Small Businesses

Almost 100 percent of text messages are opened. Learn the rules of SMS marketing, and get started.
Anand Srinivasan | 4 min read
The 7 Things You Need to Know to Text With Good Etiquette
Texting

The 7 Things You Need to Know to Text With Good Etiquette

The venerable phone call has been supplanted by text messaging, which has introduced many new ways to be rude without meaning to.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 3 min read
12 Passive-Aggressive Text Phrases I Use That Are Destroying My Business
Personal Branding

12 Passive-Aggressive Text Phrases I Use That Are Destroying My Business

Maybe you think you're being polite but everybody else thinks you're being a jerk.
John Rampton | 6 min read
3 Ways Messaging Will Transform Marketing
Messaging Apps

3 Ways Messaging Will Transform Marketing

Messaging is about to transform marketing in ways you probably don't expect.
Peter Friedman | 5 min read
Does Allowing Texting at Movie Theaters Bring People In, or Drive Them Away?
Culture

Does Allowing Texting at Movie Theaters Bring People In, or Drive Them Away?

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron has now backtracked on a suggestion to make texting-friendly auditoriums available to moviegoers.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Prefer Actual Laughter Over an 'LOL' Text? Try These New Chatty Apps.
Apps

Prefer Actual Laughter Over an 'LOL' Text? Try These New Chatty Apps.

Dartboard, AreYouIn and Rounds are getting everyone talking.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
Study: Constantly Texting and Checking Social Media Makes You 'Morally Shallow'
Social Media

Study: Constantly Texting and Checking Social Media Makes You 'Morally Shallow'

The small sampling of participants, who frequently texted or incessantly checked their social-media accounts, were more concerned about superficial things.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read