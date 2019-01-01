There are no Videos in your queue.
Texting
Communications
If your goal is to communicate, talking is a lot better than typing.
An employee vexed by a co-worker's texting needs to politely speak up or back off.
Make your texts stand out with these latest options from Apple.
Check out the wrong-number text that has gone viral.
Offer your best promotions and get to the point, already -- or customers will unsubscribe just as quickly as they opted in to receive your instant messages.
SMS Marketing
Texts are quick and cheap, and always read by everyone.
Emoji
Everyone needs an artist emoji.
Communication
Snail mail, email, text and messaging apps are all useful in business. Know who likes what method to be a successful communicator.
SMS Marketing
Almost 100 percent of text messages are opened. Learn the rules of SMS marketing, and get started.
Texting
The venerable phone call has been supplanted by text messaging, which has introduced many new ways to be rude without meaning to.
Personal Branding
Maybe you think you're being polite but everybody else thinks you're being a jerk.
Messaging Apps
Messaging is about to transform marketing in ways you probably don't expect.
Culture
AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron has now backtracked on a suggestion to make texting-friendly auditoriums available to moviegoers.
Apps
Dartboard, AreYouIn and Rounds are getting everyone talking.
Social Media
The small sampling of participants, who frequently texted or incessantly checked their social-media accounts, were more concerned about superficial things.
