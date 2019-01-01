There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
thank you notes
Gratitude
People won't remember what you said but they will always remember how you made them feel.
Small, thoughtful aspects of your everyday interactions can have the greatest impact.
A powerful thank-you note can land you the job.
I believe leaders should practice gratitude more often.
To avoid an employment crisis down the road, start doing simple, effective PR for yourself at the office, now.
More From This Topic
Email
Here's a script you can use when sending the essential follow-up email.
Personal Branding
Somehow, the countless emails people write now seem unlikely to be read a century from now like we read the letters people penned long ago.
Stress Management
Incorporate these three simple tasks into your everyday life, and see how they reward you over time.
Entrepreneur Network
John T. Meyer of web-design company Lemonly explains why you should routinely do nice things like sending your clients thank-you notes.
Entrepreneurship
For $3.50 a note, Bond's robot arm will sign, seal and deliver your gratitude.
Networking
How two entrepreneurs took what they knew about Internet celebrity Gary Vaynerchuk to reach him with the proper holiday hook.
Etiquette
Handwritten notes are classic and rare, which makes the sender classy and uncommon.
Far Out Tech
No time to write out letters and thank you cards? Leave it to a bot named Bond.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?