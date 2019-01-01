My Queue

The Boring Company

Hey, Elon Musk, Here's What to Do Before You Launch Your New Tequila Brand, 'Teslaquila'
Ecommerce

Move over, electric cars and space exploration: The world's most famous entrepreneur is jumping into the online alcohol biz. Here's advice from someone in that industry.
Devaraj Southworth | 6 min read
Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos: For Each, a Vastly Different 2018 (60 Second Video)

Here are three biggest leadership stories of the year.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Elon Musk Reveals Tunnel, Facebook Hit With New Data Scandal and Crossword Secrets Revealed (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Elon Musk's L.A. Tunnel Turns Teslas Into a 'Rail-Guided Train'

According to Musk, its cars could drive through it at over 150 MPH.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
Elon Musk's Boring Company Abandons Plan for L.A. Westside Test Tunnel

It follows a lawsuit filed by community activists.
Saqib Shah | 2 min read

Boring Company Breaks Through to the End of Its First Test Tunnel
News and Trends

The digging machine emerged at 'O'Leary Station' in Los Angeles.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
Elon Musk Walks Full Length of His Boring L.A. Tunnel
Elon Musk

According to Musk, it's 'disturbingly long,' but things look on track for it to open on Dec. 10. In reality, we're getting 2 miles of tunnel and hopefully a good idea of whether this can really work as an alternative method of transportation.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Elon Musk Says He'll Offer Free Underground Tunnel Rides in Los Angeles This December
Elon Musk

The Boring Company's CEO says the first mass transit tunnel will be completed by Dec. 10.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
Xbox Controller Support Added to Elon Musk's Boring Company Machines
The Boring Company

Those tunnels being dug in L.A., Washington, D.C., and Chicago may well be completed using Xbox controllers. Is it a genius move or a case of what has Elon Musk been smoking?
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
3 Takeaways From Elon Musk's Botched Intervention in the Thai Cave Rescue
Elon Musk

There actually is such a thing as bad publicity.
Manish Dudharejia | 7 min read
Elon Musk's Boring Company Will Build a High-Speed Link in Chicago
The Boring Company

The Chicago Express Loop will connect O'Hare Terminals 1-3 with Block 37.
Daniel Cooper | 4 min read
Elon Musk's Flamethrowers End up on eBay and Brands Throw Shade at IHOb! Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
Elon Musk Introduces His Pet Snail 'Gary' at an L.A. Event to Tout His Underground Traffic Tunnel
Elon Musk

Musk envisions Gary racing against his tunnel-boring machines whose work will enable high-speed traffic beneath L.A.'s notorious 405 Freeway.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Elon Musk Plans Free Rides in His First Boring Company Tunnel. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Lydia Belanger | 1 min read
Elon Musk Just Poured More Than $100 Million Into The Boring Company
The Boring Company

The Boring Company has raised $112.5 million in a recent round of funding, according to an SEC filing the company submitted on Monday.
Mark Matousek | 2 min read