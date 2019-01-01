My Queue

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

How to Protect Your Money from Getting Eaten by Health-Care Costs
Money

How to Protect Your Money from Getting Eaten by Health-Care Costs

Here's a nuts-and-bolts plan for protecting your savings from high health-care costs.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
Why Life Insurance Has to Be Part of Your Wealth-Building Plan

Why Life Insurance Has to Be Part of Your Wealth-Building Plan

Find out why this expert says life insurance isn't a waste of money – it's leverage you need to gain financial freedom.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
Understanding the Potential Power of Social Security

Understanding the Potential Power of Social Security

Smart tips for entrepreneurs to implement now to get the most out of Social Security later
Mark J. Kohler | 5 min read
Selling Your Business to Your Employees

Selling Your Business to Your Employees

Learn how to strike a fair deal when selling your business to your employees.
Mark J. Kohler | 5 min read
Selling Your Business to Your Business Partner

Selling Your Business to Your Business Partner

Follow these tips for creating a deal to sell your business that both you and your business partner will be satisfied with.
Mark J. Kohler | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Dealing with Debt as an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

Dealing with Debt as an Entrepreneur

Debt is all too common for business owners, but these experts can help you see the difference between good and bad debt and teach you how to keep yourself out of it.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
Creating the 3-Bucket Cash Reserve System
Finance

Creating the 3-Bucket Cash Reserve System

Establish this system, and you'll have liquidity as well as significant cash reserves.
Mark J. Kohler | 4 min read
The 4 x 4 Financial Independence Plan for Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

The 4 x 4 Financial Independence Plan for Entrepreneurs

Discover the four steps and four elements that make up the wealth-building plan for entrepreneurs.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
The 3 Ts of a Successful Family Business Transfer
Family Businesses

The 3 Ts of a Successful Family Business Transfer

Find out how training, transaction and transition can all help smooth the process so each side is pleased with the results.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
6 Things You Must Know When Selling Your Business to a Third Party
Entrepreneurs

6 Things You Must Know When Selling Your Business to a Third Party

Don't second guess your decisions when selling your business. Instead, follow this expert's advice for doing it right.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
The First 3 Steps You Need to Take When Selling Your Business
Entrepreneurs

The First 3 Steps You Need to Take When Selling Your Business

Find out what you have to do to prepare your business for sale.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
The Dos and Don'ts of Cyber Security Measures to Help You Protect Your Business and Assets
Cybersecurity

The Dos and Don'ts of Cyber Security Measures to Help You Protect Your Business and Assets

You may not think cyber security has anything to do with wealth building, but if you don't protect your money from hackers who want to steal it, you'll soon find yourself without any money to protect.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
Understanding the Risks of Wall Street Investing
Finance

Understanding the Risks of Wall Street Investing

An investing expert explains the risks associated with putting your money into the typical investment vehicles Wall Street sells.
Mark J. Kohler | 5 min read
How to Avoid the Common Pitfalls of Real Estate Investing
Finance

How to Avoid the Common Pitfalls of Real Estate Investing

Rental real estate is one of the most important "buckets" to deploy a portion of the profits from your business. Learn how to do it right.
Mark J. Kohler | 5 min read
The Basics of Self-Directed Retirement Accounts
Finance

The Basics of Self-Directed Retirement Accounts

Find out how you can take control of your retirement account by investing in what you know best.
Mark J. Kohler | 4 min read