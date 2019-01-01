My Queue

This Young Entrepreneur, Who Has Raised $6 Million, Is on a Mission to Kick Sugar Out of Candy
The Digest

This Young Entrepreneur, Who Has Raised $6 Million, Is on a Mission to Kick Sugar Out of Candy

Tara Bosch started SmartSweets when she was 21 so she could enjoy candy every day.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
This Entrepreneur Bet His Existing Business to Launch a Coffee-Shot Brand

This Entrepreneur Bet His Existing Business to Launch a Coffee-Shot Brand

Neel Premkumar believed so strongly in his two-ounce energy shot idea that he was willing to spend all his money on it.
Stephen J. Bronner | 8 min read
This Global Tea Company Is Infused With Sustainability Practices, Allowing It to Win Huge Tech Companies as Customers

This Global Tea Company Is Infused With Sustainability Practices, Allowing It to Win Huge Tech Companies as Customers

Numi Organic Tea, founded in 1999 by the Rahim siblings, has been embraced by the giants of Silicon Valley.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
How a Million-Dollar Deal Helped These Coffee Entrepreneur Brothers Partner With Walmart

How a Million-Dollar Deal Helped These Coffee Entrepreneur Brothers Partner With Walmart

The Barrow brothers, owners of Denver-based Boyer's Coffee, recently launched an exclusive line for the retail giant.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
It Took 2 Years for This Entrepreneur to Convince an Icelandic Dairy Company to Partner Up on a Yogurt-Like Snack

It Took 2 Years for This Entrepreneur to Convince an Icelandic Dairy Company to Partner Up on a Yogurt-Like Snack

Icelandic Provisions, maker of Icelandic dairy product skyr, is the result of an investment firm and a farmer collective trusting each other.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read

The Founders of This Paleo, Gluten-Free and Vegan Brand Say It Succeeded Because of Its Restrictions
The Digest

The Founders of This Paleo, Gluten-Free and Vegan Brand Say It Succeeded Because of Its Restrictions

Hu Kitchen got its start as a New York City restaurant based on the concept of 'guardrails,' but its reach has extended across the country with its line of chocolate bars.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
This Extreme Extrovert Started a Multimillion-Dollar Wellness Snack Company After Her Stint in the Peace Corps Was Cut Short
The Digest

This Extreme Extrovert Started a Multimillion-Dollar Wellness Snack Company After Her Stint in the Peace Corps Was Cut Short

Lisa Curtis was introduced to the healthful moringa plant after volunteering to work in Africa. Her company recently raised $6 million.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
This Startup Raised $17 Million for Its Efforts to Resurrect Cottage Cheese Sales
The Digest

This Startup Raised $17 Million for Its Efforts to Resurrect Cottage Cheese Sales

Good Culture said its products have a clean ingredient list compared to legacy brands and sources its dairy from pasture-raised cows.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
This Coconut Chip Company Found Success Because Its Founder Embraced His Asian Roots
The Digest

This Coconut Chip Company Found Success Because Its Founder Embraced His Asian Roots

The entrepreneur behind Dang Foods says he had to overcome the hurdle of introducing Americans to a new snacking category.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
General Mills Claims to Sell a 'First of Its Kind' Product That Has Been Eaten by Native Americans for Hundreds of Years
The Digest

General Mills Claims to Sell a 'First of Its Kind' Product That Has Been Eaten by Native Americans for Hundreds of Years

Epic Provisions, owned by the food giant, took credit for creating a buffalo meat and dried fruit bar, but Native Americans have been eating it for hundreds of years. Another company also debuted a similar product years before.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
This Nearly $8 Million Tea Brand Was Built on Its Founders Knocking on 500 Doors
The Digest

This Nearly $8 Million Tea Brand Was Built on Its Founders Knocking on 500 Doors

Tiesta Tea aims to simplify options for customers by explaining the function and flavor of each of its loose leaf tea packages.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
This Former Software Entrepreneur Now Runs an Alkaline Water Company That's Expected to Bring in up to $9 Million This Year
The Digest

This Former Software Entrepreneur Now Runs an Alkaline Water Company That's Expected to Bring in up to $9 Million This Year

Jose Fernandez entered a whole new industry with TEN Water after he thought he could improve on existing alkaline water brands.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
'If You Created it, You Should Be the Best at Everything in Your Company,' Says the Co-Founder of Lenny & Larry's Complete Cookies
The Digest

'If You Created it, You Should Be the Best at Everything in Your Company,' Says the Co-Founder of Lenny & Larry's Complete Cookies

Barry Turner, who along with his co-founder created the protein category, has evolved from hustler to creative 'mad scientist.'
Stephen J. Bronner | 7 min read
This Protein Drink Entrepreneur Was Able to Raise $8 Million -- After Moving Across the Country
The Digest

This Protein Drink Entrepreneur Was Able to Raise $8 Million -- After Moving Across the Country

Iconic Protein's Billy Bosch hit a wall a few years after launching the brand, so he packed up and headed west.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
This 29-Year-Old Entrepreneur Discovered, Then Bought, a Small Jerky Brand in 2011. It Brought in $33 Million Last Year.
The Digest

This 29-Year-Old Entrepreneur Discovered, Then Bought, a Small Jerky Brand in 2011. It Brought in $33 Million Last Year.

Eugene Kang, co-founder of Country Archer, discusses how he learned about his business and how his company is similar to Tesla.
Stephen J. Bronner | 7 min read

In this ongoing column, The Digest, Entrepreneur.com News Director Stephen J. Bronner speaks with food entrepreneurs and executives to see what it took to get their products into the mouths of customers.