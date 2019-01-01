My Queue

The Direct Mail Revolution

10 Tips for Creating Landing Pages That Convert the Most Prospects

Once you've attracted prospects to your website, you need a way to get them to pull the trigger and buy. These 10 tips help them do just that.
Robert W. Bly | 6 min read
How This Direct-Mail Piece Packs a Small But Powerful Punch

Postcards can't hold much copy but when done right, you'll see your business grow.
Robert W. Bly | 6 min read
The Secret to Getting Direct-Mail Prospects to Reply Immediately

Follow these tips, and you'll soon see replies flooding your mail box.
Robert W. Bly | 6 min read
Why You Don't Want to Fail This Direct-Mail Test

To measure the success of your direct mail efforts, you've got to test your campaigns first. Follow these guidelines to get the most bang from your buck.
Robert W. Bly | 6 min read
The 5-Step Plan for Turning Prospects Into Customers

Using this five-step plan can help you write powerful, persuasive copy that attracts your best customers.
Robert W. Bly | 4 min read

Looking for Leads? These 4 Direct Mail Offers Are Your Answer
Looking for Leads? These 4 Direct Mail Offers Are Your Answer

When it comes to lead generation, there are only four types of leads that work.
Robert W. Bly | 4 min read