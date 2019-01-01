My Queue

The Future of Work

The Top TED Talks of 2019 So Far -- and What You Can Learn From Them

Here are six compelling speeches that offer key takeaways for business and life.
Hayden Field | 11 min read
3 Ways to Robot-Proof Your Job

Northeastern University president Joseph Aoun outlines a plan to save humanity's role in the workplace.
Dan Bova | 3 min read
Everyone Is Talking About the Future of Work. Here Are 4 Ways to Take Your Company Into the Future Now.

Studies suggest that the most valuable employees in the future will be those able to regularly and rapidly learn new skills.
Saagar Govil | 5 min read
3 Keys to Future-Proofing Your Business

Don't leave the fate of your business to chance. Start working now on getting the insights you need to succeed.
Ellevate | 6 min read
How to Build the Mindset That Will Enable Future Employee 'Reskilling'

The World Economic Forum says 1.4 million U.S. jobs will be disrupted by technology and other factors by 2026. How do you prepare your workforce?
Srini Pillay | 6 min read

Soon Hiring: Human Trait Designers and 7 Other Out-There Jobs of the Future
Upcoming cultural and technological shifts could lead to a host of new job titles. Here's what you could see on business cards.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
John McAfee Says Blockchain Will Upend Business as We Know It in 5 Years (Hint: No Bosses, Banks or Retirement)
"You have to unlearn everything about 'I'm the boss, I make the rules.' In the blockchain world, nobody makes the rules," he says.
Hayden Field | 14 min read
Amazon HQ2 Search Exposes Gaps in America's Tech Workforce
In order to be competitive, the cities must prepare for a tech-dependent future.
Tracey Welson-Rossman | 5 min read
Leaders of Alibaba, Google, IBM and Others Share What You Need to Do to Thrive in Today's World
At the World Economic Forum, top business and state leaders, thinkers and activists are talking about how to accelerate progress.
Lydia Belanger | 11 min read
Tim Ferriss, Gary Vaynerchuk and More Share What Will Make Businesses Successful in 2018
These super successful entrepreneurs share their predictions on what next year will hold.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
How to be an Entrepreneur in 2030
Sure, technology will keep evolving but so will the psychology of the entrepreneurs and their customers.
Howard S. Dvorkin | 5 min read
Is Your Career at Risk? 10 Jobs Facing Extinction.
Changing tastes and technology are hitting these jobs hard.
GOBankingRates | 6 min read
Investing in Youth as the Future of Innovation and Economic Growth
Young delegates from G20 nations recently issued recommendations that their governments should perhaps listen to.
Kelly Lovell | 6 min read
How to Prepare Employees to Work With AI
Will the age of artificial intelligence bring human augmentation or human redundancy?
Abdul Razack | 5 min read
Mark Zuckerberg's Quest to Kill the Smartphone Could Have Some Scary Side Effects
In 2016, Mark Zuckerberg revealed his ambitious 10-year plan for the company, calling his shot for a future where artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality and ubiquitous connectivity are all core to the social network's strategy.
Matt Weinberger | 6 min read