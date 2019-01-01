There are no Videos in your queue.
The Future of Work
Project Grow
Here are six compelling speeches that offer key takeaways for business and life.
Northeastern University president Joseph Aoun outlines a plan to save humanity's role in the workplace.
Studies suggest that the most valuable employees in the future will be those able to regularly and rapidly learn new skills.
Don't leave the fate of your business to chance. Start working now on getting the insights you need to succeed.
The World Economic Forum says 1.4 million U.S. jobs will be disrupted by technology and other factors by 2026. How do you prepare your workforce?
More From This Topic
Technology
Upcoming cultural and technological shifts could lead to a host of new job titles. Here's what you could see on business cards.
Blockchain
"You have to unlearn everything about 'I'm the boss, I make the rules.' In the blockchain world, nobody makes the rules," he says.
The Future of Work
In order to be competitive, the cities must prepare for a tech-dependent future.
Ready For Anything
At the World Economic Forum, top business and state leaders, thinkers and activists are talking about how to accelerate progress.
Trends
These super successful entrepreneurs share their predictions on what next year will hold.
News and Trends
Sure, technology will keep evolving but so will the psychology of the entrepreneurs and their customers.
Jobs
Changing tastes and technology are hitting these jobs hard.
millennial entrepreneurs
Young delegates from G20 nations recently issued recommendations that their governments should perhaps listen to.
Facebook
In 2016, Mark Zuckerberg revealed his ambitious 10-year plan for the company, calling his shot for a future where artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality and ubiquitous connectivity are all core to the social network's strategy.
