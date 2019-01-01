There are no Videos in your queue.
The Gambit
Before co-founding the unicorn company Calm, Michael Acton Smith ran the online gaming company that created Moshi Monsters, a U.K. sensation. Here's his story.
Mark Greene started flying combat missions in Afghanistan soon after 9/11. Now, he's director of an innovation lab serving consumers who feel forgotten by their financial institutions.
The author of 'You Are a Badass' used to front multiple rock bands. Now, she aims to teach people to unlock their potential for confidence, wealth and success.
Hayden Slater quit his job at HBO to start the cold-pressed juice giant after a life-changing trip to Thailand. Here's his story -- and how he overcame a run-in with the health department.
Finding a unique gift for his father's 80th birthday was this entrepreneur's first foray into creating artisan globes
Lori McCreary has partnered with actor Morgan Freeman on their production company for more than 20 years. Here's her story.
Jeff Bonaldi was a department head at Citibank when he struck out on his own to combine his passions -- history, adventure and stories. Here's what he learned.
