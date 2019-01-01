My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Gambit

From $0 to a $1 Billion Valuation in 7 Years: How the Co-Founder of the Calm App Pivoted From Online Games to Meditation
The Gambit

From $0 to a $1 Billion Valuation in 7 Years: How the Co-Founder of the Calm App Pivoted From Online Games to Meditation

Before co-founding the unicorn company Calm, Michael Acton Smith ran the online gaming company that created Moshi Monsters, a U.K. sensation. Here's his story.
Hayden Field | 11 min read
This Military Pilot Pivoted From Fighting Wars to Creating Financial Tools for Struggling Americans

This Military Pilot Pivoted From Fighting Wars to Creating Financial Tools for Struggling Americans

Mark Greene started flying combat missions in Afghanistan soon after 9/11. Now, he's director of an innovation lab serving consumers who feel forgotten by their financial institutions.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
From Totally Broke to Multimillionaire: How Jen Sincero Pivoted from Rock Star to Bestselling Self-Help Author and Success Coach

From Totally Broke to Multimillionaire: How Jen Sincero Pivoted from Rock Star to Bestselling Self-Help Author and Success Coach

The author of 'You Are a Badass' used to front multiple rock bands. Now, she aims to teach people to unlock their potential for confidence, wealth and success.
Hayden Field | 14 min read
How the Founder of Pressed Juicery Turned $30,000 Into a Projected $75 Million Company

How the Founder of Pressed Juicery Turned $30,000 Into a Projected $75 Million Company

Hayden Slater quit his job at HBO to start the cold-pressed juice giant after a life-changing trip to Thailand. Here's his story -- and how he overcame a run-in with the health department.
Hayden Field | 14 min read
From $150,000 in Debt to $4 Million in Revenue: How One Man Built a Wildly Successful Globe-Making Business

From $150,000 in Debt to $4 Million in Revenue: How One Man Built a Wildly Successful Globe-Making Business

Finding a unique gift for his father's 80th birthday was this entrepreneur's first foray into creating artisan globes
Hayden Field | 11 min read

More From This Topic

This Former Computer Scientist Pivoted to Film/TV and Built an Emmy-Nominated Production Company. Here's How.
The Gambit

This Former Computer Scientist Pivoted to Film/TV and Built an Emmy-Nominated Production Company. Here's How.

Lori McCreary has partnered with actor Morgan Freeman on their production company for more than 20 years. Here's her story.
Hayden Field | 14 min read
How a Top Bank Executive Left Finance to Start an Adventure Travel Company -- and What He Learned About Success in Business
The Gambit

How a Top Bank Executive Left Finance to Start an Adventure Travel Company -- and What He Learned About Success in Business

Jeff Bonaldi was a department head at Citibank when he struck out on his own to combine his passions -- history, adventure and stories. Here's what he learned.
Hayden Field | 10 min read