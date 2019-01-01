There are no Videos in your queue.
The Goal Standard Week 1 (Prep)
Goals
Start the year off right.
To get you all set for achieving your goals for 2017, we provided tools, resources, Facebook Lives and more during the preparation week.
In a Facebook Live, strategist, author and producer Natalie MacNeil challenges us to clear our mental and physical clutter for The Goal Standard Challenge.
We can all benefit from practicing daily personal development. The rewards are huge for those who invest the time to grow mentally.
In a Facebook Live, productivity coach Chris Winfield shares tips on how to defeat procrastination and tap into the power of continuous improvement on a daily basis.
The Goal Standard Week 1 (Prep)
Congratulations on this commitment to making 2017 a successful year. We are excited to have you in this exclusive community of achievers.
Entrepreneurs
Being realistic and managing your time well will help make not only setting, but achieving your goals a possibility. Here are three ways to get there.
Personal Improvement
Success is achieving your true passion but knowing what matters most is harder than it sounds.
