Half of Small-Business Owners Think Government Should Help More
Half of Small-Business Owners Think Government Should Help More

An annual survey of sentiment among the owner of small businesses finds only one in four thinks the government is doing enough for business.
Brian Sutter | 5 min read
Speaker of the House John Boehner to Resign in October

Boehner announced his decision to House Republicans earlier today.
Everett Rosenfeld | 3 min read
Warby Parker Co-Founder On the Next Generation of Social Entrepreneurship

Neil Blumenthal hopes the next class of change-making innovators set their targets on fixing government.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
White House Hires Ex-Googler to Make Government Websites Suck Less (We Hope)

Uncle Sam: If at first you don't succeed, hire former Google wizard and HealthCare.gov resurrector Mikey Dickerson to clean up your mess. Again.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Immigrants Can Shed Fears of Entering the Startup World -- With These Strategies

Owning a company is an achievable goal for newcomers to America. Here's how.
Zeynep Ilgaz | 4 min read

How 'Small Business' and 'Entrepreneur' Fare in State of the Union Addresses
Starting a Business

Small businesses and entrepreneurs were mentioned just six times in Obama's speech. We examine how often past presidents have put them in the spotlight.
Diana Ransom
Do Small Businesses Really Need the SBA's Help?
Starting a Business

The SBA's Small Business Development Centers serve over 500,000 entrepreneurs a year, but they're still on the budget chopping block.
Carol Tice
Five Resources for Turning Vets into Entrepreneurs
Starting a Business

For the men and women of the U.S. military, starting a business in this economy can be tricky. Here are the government programs that aim to help veterans strike out on their own.
Diana Ransom | 5 min read
A Definitive Guide to Government Grants
Starting a Business

Everything you need to know in order to get a government grant.
Geoffrey Michael | 6 min read
Virtual Classroom
Starting a Business

SBA Small Business Classroom on the Web
Chieh Chieng | 1 min read
40 Government Sites You Can't Live Without
Starting a Business

Whether it's a loan, a contract or regulatory information you seek, these sites are just what you need to get acquainted with what the government can do to help you start or grow your business.
Karen E. Spaeder | 13 min read
Have a Little Class
Starting a Business

Small-business newbies can learn the ropes online.
Nichole L. Torres | 1 min read
Veterans
Starting a Business

Entrepreneurial centers focus on those who've served.
Cynthia E. Griffin | 1 min read
Wish Granted: Government Start-Up Help
Starting a Business

If you're disabled or a veteran looking for start-up financing, our Shoestring Start-Up Expert has a few leads for you.
Kimberly Stanséll | 4 min read
In The 'Hood
Starting a Business

The world's growing at Internet speed, but your local economic development agency's still watching out for you.
Jacquelyn Lynn | 2 min read