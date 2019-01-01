There are no Videos in your queue.
The Grind
It can be extremely challenging for entrepreneurs to give up control, but in order to grow, you need to learn to delegate.
One of the toughest balances to achieve within an organization is between building a culture that gives people space while maintaining an environment of accountability.
If vetted correctly, interns can be a great asset for any company, especially those just starting up.
There's no one right way to market a startup, but there are millions of worthless efforts and plenty of people and companies willing to take your money.
Developing a small number of key partnerships, especially in the early stages of building a business, can be an incredibly valuable way to grow your consumer base and experiment with additional revenue streams.
The Grind
Before creating your process for testing your business or app idea, you need to know what mistakes to avoid.
The Grind
By adapting these mindsets, founders can help scale their business into a successful venture.
The Grind
Working 18-hour days is not a badge of honor. Instead of being a success strategy, it will only lead to fatigue and burn out.
The Grind
Not every customer will be your favorite. In fact, not every customer should even be your customer.
The Grind
When it comes to refocusing your business, you need to be smart about changing course.
The Grind
Did Melania plagiarize Michelle (and, if so, why her instead of Pat Nixon or Nancy Reagan?) or are we all just recycling and reusing good lines?
The Grind
For those globetrotting entrepreneurs living on an airplane and in a hotel doesn't have to be miserable.
Ask the Expert
When you don't have funding, here are a few pointers for attracting top-notch employees.
The Grind
After trying all the tips and tricks out there, I can up with the best way to ensure meetings are beneficial, not time wasters.
The Grind
Mistakes happen. What will separate you and your business from the competition is how you manage them.
The Grind is a weekly column that asks a revolving cast of young founders to take us through the daily rigors of running a business, as well as offer up advice on how they achieved milestones or overcame challenges.
#ENTGrind.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
