The Grind

The Problem With Founder Paranoia

It can be extremely challenging for entrepreneurs to give up control, but in order to grow, you need to learn to delegate.
Adina Grigore | 3 min read
How to Increase Accountability Without Breathing Down People's Necks

One of the toughest balances to achieve within an organization is between building a culture that gives people space while maintaining an environment of accountability.
Karim Abouelnaga | 5 min read
Hiring an Intern: 6 Things to Know Before Saying 'You're Hired!'

If vetted correctly, interns can be a great asset for any company, especially those just starting up.
Michael Luchies | 5 min read
Don't Pay to Play the Game of Marketing: Here's What to Do Instead

There's no one right way to market a startup, but there are millions of worthless efforts and plenty of people and companies willing to take your money.
Jason Lucash | 5 min read
The 3 Types of Partnerships Startups Need to Form

Developing a small number of key partnerships, especially in the early stages of building a business, can be an incredibly valuable way to grow your consumer base and experiment with additional revenue streams.
Sarah Haselkorn | 4 min read

Starting Up Wrong: 6 Product Testing Mistakes You Need to Avoid

Before creating your process for testing your business or app idea, you need to know what mistakes to avoid.
Cory Levy | 5 min read
The 3 Essential Mindsets an Entrepreneur Needs to Succeed

By adapting these mindsets, founders can help scale their business into a successful venture.
Karim Abouelnaga | 4 min read
Let's Stop Fetishizing Entrepreneurs' Hours

Working 18-hour days is not a badge of honor. Instead of being a success strategy, it will only lead to fatigue and burn out.
Adina Grigore | 4 min read
6 Ways to Discover Problem Clients Before Taking Their Business

Not every customer will be your favorite. In fact, not every customer should even be your customer.
Michael Luchies | 5 min read
4 Tips for Setting Up a Successful Pivot Strategy

When it comes to refocusing your business, you need to be smart about changing course.
David Chait | 4 min read
What I Learned From Being an Accidental Copycat

Did Melania plagiarize Michelle (and, if so, why her instead of Pat Nixon or Nancy Reagan?) or are we all just recycling and reusing good lines?
Adina Grigore | 4 min read
8 Ways You Can Do Business Travel More Comfortably -- and Cheaply

For those globetrotting entrepreneurs living on an airplane and in a hotel doesn't have to be miserable.
Jason Lucash | 5 min read
Here's How to Attract Talent for Your Pre-Revenue Startup

When you don't have funding, here are a few pointers for attracting top-notch employees.
Jodi Goldstein | 4 min read
4 Steps to Ensure Your Business Meetings Aren't Total Flops

After trying all the tips and tricks out there, I can up with the best way to ensure meetings are beneficial, not time wasters.
Sarah Haselkorn | 4 min read
It's Your Fault: 5 Steps to Repair A Client Relationship

Mistakes happen. What will separate you and your business from the competition is how you manage them.
Michael Luchies | 5 min read
The Grind is a weekly column that asks a revolving cast of young founders to take us through the daily rigors of running a business, as well as offer up advice on how they achieved milestones or overcame challenges. Follow The Grind on Twitter with the hashtag #ENTGrind.